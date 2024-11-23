In pictures: Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, and other Paris Olympics stars share glimpses of training amid 2025 season preparations

Olympic champions including Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, Kenny Bednarek, and Twanisha Terry are gearing up for the 2025 season. On Thursday, November 21, they shared glimpses of their training for the forthcoming season on their social media handles.

Leading the way was Lyles, who uploaded different poses of his training season on his X handle, with the caption,

"2025 [Loading Soon]..."

Gabby Thomas uploaded pics from her training session on her Instagram account, with the caption,

"Week one"

Twanisha Terry, who also won the Olympic gold medal along with Thomas as part of the US women's 4x100m relay team at the Paris Olympics, uploaded a couple of pics on her X handle with the caption,

"Survived week one!"

Meanwhile, Bednarek looked precise in his approach as he uploaded a glimpse of his training session on his X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption,

"Training for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo has officially begun!"

Noah Lyles made his mark at the Paris Olympics, winning a gold medal in the 100m, and a bronze in the 200m event. Kenny Bednarek maintained his position as he won a silver medal in the 200m at the Paris Olympics. Gabby Thomas won three gold medals in the women's 200m, women's 4x100m relay, and the women's 4x400m relay team. On the other hand, Twanisha Terry was a part of the USA's gold medal-winning team in the women's 4x100m relay event at the Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles on withdrawing from the 4x100m relay event at Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles after reaching the finish line in men's 200m finals at Paris Olympics 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

Noah Lyles ended the Olympic gold medal drought for the USA in men's 100m when he won the top honors after a closely contested race with Kishane Thompson at the Paris Olympics. Despite being afflicted with COVID-19, Lyles won a second consecutive bronze medal in the men's 200m.

However, due to the complications after COVID-19, Lyles had to eventually withdraw from the men's 4x100m relay event. In an Instagram post shared on August 9, a few days before the end of Paris Olympics, Lyles wrote,

"First I want to thank God for getting me through this entire Olympics! Second I want to congratulate @tebogo_letsile_ , @kenny_bednarek and everyone else on an amazing Olympic 200m final. Finally I want to thank everyone for the supportive messages. I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics."

"It is not the Olympic I dreamed of but it has left me with so much Joy in my heart. I hope everyone enjoyed the show. Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn’t you? 😉 See you next time," he added.

Noah Lyles got engaged to long-time girlfriend and Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield in October this year. The couple had recently attended the Las Vegas Grand Prix in vibrant outfits.

