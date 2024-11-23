Noah Lyles and his fiance Junelle Bromfield turn heads in chic outfits as they attend Las Vegas Grand Prix

Noah Lyles and his fiance Junelle Bromfield arrived in glamorous outfits at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. The couple recently appeared at the GQ Men of the Year event, months after their Paris Olympics success.

Noah Lyles had a successful run at the Paris Olympics, winning gold in the 100m and bronze in the 200m. However, he missed the 4x100m relay event after testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, his fiance Junelle Bromfield competed in the 400m for the first time in Paris in addition to participating in the mixed 4x400m relay.

After the Games, the couple appeared at the New York Fashion Week. Lyles modeled in Willy Chavarria’s Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear show and walked the ramp for a collaborative collection of Steve Aoki and One Piece alongside Bromfield. In October, Lyles proposed to the Jamaican in a glamorous setting and topped the moment up by gifting a house to the latter.

After a couple more fashion exploits, Lyles and Bromfield arrived at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in chic and contrasting outfits. In an Instagram story by the 100m reigning Olympic champion, he was spotted walking in a light-colored co-ord set overlayered with a beige sweater. His fiance, walking alongside, wore a black dress with black skin tights and knee-high boots.

Both flaunted Celsius energy drink cans, which asserted that the brand sponsored the couple for the LV Grand Prix.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield arrive at the LV Grand Prix; Instagram - @nojo18

Recently, Noah Lyles also attended the Complexcon event in Las Vegas, where the reigning 100m World champion stunned in a funky black t-shirt and green pants, accessorizing the outfit with a pearl neckpiece and matching gloves.

"It was a complex day," read his caption.

In awe of the attire, his fiance took to the comment section to write:

"Hey baby" with two heart-eyed emojis.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield graced the red carpet of the 2024 GQ Men of the Year

Lyles and Bromfield at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles donned a muted brown suit over a beige shirt and accompanied his look with a diamond ring, red sunglasses, and black shoes. Junelle Bromfield stepped on the red carpet in a white cowboy hat and blue dress with beige knee-high boots, a nod to the event's rodeo theme.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield in attendance at the GQ Men of the Year; Instagram - @nojo18

In anticipation of the upcoming season, Lyles recently posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram handle with the caption:

"2025 season"

At the 2023 World Championships, the 27-year-old rose to prominence with his three-peat achievement, winning the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay events.

