Noah Lyles' fiance Junelle Bromfield reacts to being 'distracted by Beyonce' during training with Paris Olympics gold medalist

Noah Lyles' fiance Junelle Bromfield admitted to being distracted by Beyonce while they were warming up together on the track. The newly engaged couple came fresh off the Paris Olympics, where the former achieved a gold podium and the Jamaican debuted in an individual event.

Bromfield was part of the Jamaican mixed 4x400m relay team, which earned fifth place in the Olympic finals. The 26-year-old advanced to the 400m semifinals but couldn't proceed further. Meanwhile, Lyles crossed 100m the line in a photo finish, clocking 9.79s and taking the coveted win. However, he faded to bronze in the 200m and sat out of the relay feat, due to being COVID-19 positive.

After the Olympics, the couple shared their engagement news on October 13. Though Noah Lyles and Bromfield ended their 2024 track season, they are often spotted training together.

Trending

On November 21, on a usual training day the 100m reigning Olympic champion was explaining the schedule:

"So we’re going to warm up, then do a complex with things like abs, jumping, and bounding. After that, we’ll do timed runs to get in shape and improve our cardiovascular fitness"

Bromfield seemed distracted, pointing to a building and querying whether it was the legendary pop icon Beyonce she spotted.

"wait, is that Beyonce?”

Lyles was amused by the sudden reaction but his fiance went on:

"swear I saw Beyonce in that building just now!”

She continued:

"If there’s a Beyonce concert, I’m going. ’m sorry for this distracting. You can continue… I’m sorry Beyonce distracted me but Beyonce would distract a lot of people to be fair."

Bromfield then took to her X post to write:

"I love queen B."

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles & fiance Junelle Bromfield clap back at fan who demeaned the latter for her Sprint appearance

Junelle Bromfield looks on at the Commonwealth Games: Day 10 - (Source: Getty)

On November 13, 2024, the second season of the Netflix docuseries 'Sprint' was released, featuring both Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield. Though fans loved the 100m world champion's dominant screen presence, some thought Bromfield's appearance was like a "cheerleader."

"Junelle’s entire role in the #Sprintnetflix series is to prop Noah up and act like his cheerleader. Nothing about her talent or her quest to the Olympic faces," the fan comment read.

In response, Junelle clapped back at the fan and wrote:

"And she is getting paid to do it. Must be exhausting,"

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles also chimed in to write:

"Easy money."

Expand Tweet

The couple graced the New York Fashion Week shortly after their Paris Olympics success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback