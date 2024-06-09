In Pictures: Noah Lyles trains ahead of the NYC Grand Prix 2024 to run his first 200m of the outdoor season

Noah Lyles has released photos of his training session ahead of the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix. The three-peat star will open his 200m outdoor season at the event slated for June 9.

Lyles ran the 60m at the USA Indoor Championships to clinch the win. After a solid start to his Olympic year, the Olympian looked to maintain the winning streak at the 2024 World Athletics Championships but lost to arch-rival and teammate Christian Coleman. However, his contribution to the 4x100m relay win at the 2024 World Athletics Relays booked the US a seat in the Paris Olympics.

Two 100m wins came from the Tom Jones Invitational event and the Bermuda Grand Prix. However, the 200m second-fastest in the world lost to Oblique Seville in the 100m at the Racers Grand Prix. The Jamaican recorded faster (9.82s) than Lyles' personal best. Seville achieved his personal best and ran in a world-leading time.

On June 9, Noah Lyles will go head-on with his brother Josephus Lyles and Joseph Fahnbulle, the Liberian-American track athlete. In anticipation of his last race before the 2024 US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials, Lyles took to his Instagram to share a few photographs to possibly alert his rivals. He posted a string of photos featuring him in an all-black activewear and orange-and-red sports sunglasses.

Having braided his hair and styled it with beads, Lyles looked fierce, screaming competition. His post caption read:

"The Pre Meet"

The NYC Grand Prix will be the last major tune-up before the 2024 Paris Olympics. His 200m personal best time of 19.31s came at the 2022 World Championships. In the upcoming days, Noah Lyles will look to lower the time and target Usain Bolt's world records, too.

"This is a dangerous Noah" - Noah Lyles issues a bold statement before his second Olympic stint

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lyles ran in a time of 19.74s to nab the bronze medal. He equaled his US Olympic Trials time, his season-best. Considering his top form since his three-peat achievement at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Lyles will be one of the top seeds going into Paris.

In an interview with NBC, the 26-year-old issued a bold statement, saying that while he was "depressed" in Tokyo, he would be "dangerous" in Paris.

"The Noah leading up to Tokyo was depressed. This Noah is not — and that's a dangerous Noah," Noah Lyles said.

He also commented on Usain Bolt's records and how he plans to break them.

"World records are meant to broken. It's just another goal to check off the list and it's always fun to go after the top," he added.

The US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials will open its gates on June 21 and close them on June 30.