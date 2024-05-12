In Pictures: Olivia Dunne shares glimpses of boyfriend Paul Skenes' MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates

Olivia Dunne was present at the PNC Park in Pitsburg when her boyfriend, Paul Skenes made his highly anticipated debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Being one of the most promising players who was the number one pick in the MLB draft, Skenes put forward an incredible performance at the event.

Olivia Dunne took to the stands to cheer on her boyfriend as he made his debut in the major league. Skenes took the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates and hit his first strikeout in his debut match. He pitched four innings during his debut and the Ptichers recorded a 10-9 win.

Dunne shared glimpses of her entire day on her social media handles- from arriving at the stadium to Skenes hitting his first strikeout and ultimately pictures of them meeting after his successful debut. Moreover, after the match, Dunne took to Instagram to share some glimpses with Paul Skenes with a short message wishing him the best in the future.

"Way to go, Bucco," she wrote.

Olivia Dunne opens up on watching Paul Skenes make his MLB Debut

LSU v Florida

A reporter asked Olivia Dunne, one of the most popular NCAA gymnasts, about watching her boyfriend make his MLB debut during the match. The LSU star gymnast opened up about being nervous while watching a game from the stands and weighed in on the differences between competing and being a spectator.

"I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment. All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is. This is probably one of my favorite moments I’ve ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud," she said.

"The support here is awesome. Pittsburgh has been so welcoming. The support here is unreal, and I love it. I always say it's way harder to be the person in the stands watching because I'm not in contol. I can't control. I don't I mean I don't know how to throw a 100 mile fastball but it's just it's hard to have no control especially with gymnastics too just watching but I know he's got this and I just have a lot of confidence in him," she added.

Olivia Dunne was exhilarated by the immense support and ecstatic atmosphere of PNC Park. As she moves forward with her gymnastics career, there are speculations about her return to LSU for one more year, however, she has yet to offer a final confirmation on the same.