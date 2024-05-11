In Photos: Olivia Dunne turns heads in glittering Skenes-emblazoned bomber jacket for boyfriend Paul Skenes' big league debut

It's a big day for Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who's set to make his MLB debut in a few hours. On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced the promotion of Skenes into the majors following impressive outings for the Indianapolis Indians.

Skenes will take the mound against the Chicago Cubs in Saturday's game at PNC Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 pm ET. Turning up for the event will be NCAA gymnastics champion Dunne, who took to social media and shared her gameday outfits.

In the series of photos shared on her story, Olivia Dunne showed several outfits to pick from. She finally settled on a Skenes-emblazoned bomber jacket for her boyfriend's big league debut. She also credited Tiny Turnip to help her out with the selection.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

On Thursday, when the news picked up about Skenes' promotion, Dunne went to social media to celebrate the occasion, reposting a story.

Dunne's Instagram story

She also shared behind-the-scenes details of their journey to Pittsburgh and posted a couple of photos.

Olivia Dunne's story

Paul Skenes talks about having Olivia Dunne help him manage the hype

Dunne is one of the highest-earning female college athletes, boasting NIL deals worth over $3.5 million, as per On3. With her carrying and managing the spotlight over the years, she sure did have some tips for her boyfriend.

One day ahead of his MLB debut, Paul Skenes had an interview with MLB Network, where he praised Dunne for helping him manage the recent hype surrounding his pro career.

“It’s been great, she’s helped me in a lot of ways in terms of managing all the hype I guess, if you will, and how to manage everything that goes around being a pro athlete because she’s kinda lived it. So it’s been great,” Skenes said one day before his debut.

Skenes registered a 0.99 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 27.1 innings for the Pirates' minor league organization, the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians. In an hour, he will face Cubs pitcher Justin Steele, who has an excellent 0.96 ERA over 9.1 innings in two starts.

