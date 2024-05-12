Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes recently made his big-stage MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The LSU gymnast who recently won the program's first-ever NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships was present in the stands to support her boyfriend on one of the most special moments of his career.

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes is considered to be one of baseball's top pitching prospects and was the number-one pick in this year's MLB draft. Skenes was cheered on and received tremendous support from fans when he received his maiden MLB call-up earlier this week.

Paul Skenes started his MLB debut on a high note. Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his first-ever strike out and took the opportunity to congratulate him. The crowd erupted with cheers as Skene hit his first-ever strikeout whereas Dunne reacted ecstatically cheering him on.

"Oh my goodness! First MLB Strike out @paulskenes," she wrote.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes

Dunne shared great excitement and anticipation leading up to the game with a series of Instagram stories showcasing immense support for Skene's MLB debut.

Olivia Dunne opens up on watching Skenes perform in his MLB Debut

During the game, Olivia Dunne opened up on watching Paul Skenes perform and her excitement leading to his MLB debut.

"I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment. All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is. This is probably one of my favorite moments I’ve ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud," she said.

Moreover, the LSU star gymnast opened up on the atmosphere in the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the support from fans. She also quickly compared competing and watching others compete in major events after recently winning the coveted NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Championships 2024.

"The support here is awesome. Pittsburgh has been so welcoming. The support here is unreal, and I love it. I always say it's way harder to be the person in the stands watching because I'm not in contol. I can't control. I don't I mean I don't know how to throw a 100 mile fastball but it's just it's hard to have no control especially with gymnastics too just watching but I know he's got this and I just have a lot of confidence in him, she said."

Dunne is currently on crossroads about her return to LSU for the fifth year, however, she is yet to make an official confirmation about the same.