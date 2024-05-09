Olivia Dunne reacts to boyfriend Paul Skenes' maiden MLB call-up

Olivia Dunne recently reacted to her boyfriend, Paul Skenes' MLB call-up to the Pittsburgh pitchers to make his big league debut this weekend against the Chicago Cubs. The LSU star showered her boyfriend with huge support as he was about to make his major league debut.

Paul Skenes is one of the most promising LSU stars who was the number one pick in this year's MLB draft and is considered to be one of those youngsters with the highest potential to make it big in the league. The Pittsburgh pitchers announced the news of Skenes' inclusion in the team roster on their official Instagram account.

Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to congratulate her boyfriend Paul Skenes by sharing the video published on the official account of the Pittsburgh Pitchers, expressing her excitement and congratulating him for the huge achievement.

"…here we go! @paulskenes ,” she captioned the image.

Dunne wishes Paul Skenes

The excitement wasn't just restricted to Olivia Dunne. His university, LSU took to Instagram to congratulate him and wish him well for his new journey.

"America’s Ace is headed to The Show," read the caption.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' relationship

LSU v Florida

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes were rumored to be dating after the former was spotted wearing the latter's LSU jersey during a major baseball tournament. The couple kept their relationship under wraps briefly before going public about it.

Paul Skenes opened up about their relationship while speaking to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. He spoke about various aspects of their relationship considering that they are public figures.

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever, " he said.

Furthermore, Skenes revealed that both of them being athletes has helped them grow closer to each other and understand the career aspect of their lives.

"It's nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get itI do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don't have any control over it. She really doesn't either. I'm sure it'll get better as I go up levels, but that's something I want for her," he added.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes frequently extend their support to each other as they are in pursuit of higher endeavors in their professional careers.