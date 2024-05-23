In Pictures: Polish sprinter Ewa Swoboda stars as the Barbie Role Model as part of fashion doll's 65th anniversary

Polish runner Ewa Swoboda has once again hogged the spotlight after Mattel, Inc., the American multinational toy manufacturing brand, honored 9 top female sportspersons of the world with unique Barbie role model dolls created in their likeness, celebrating Barbie’s 65th anniversary.

Besides the World Indoor Championships silver medalist (60m) Swoboda, tennis legend Venus Williams, football stars Christine Sinclair and Mary Fowler, boxer Estelle Mossley, gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, para-triathlon athlete Susana Rodriguez, and swimmer Frederica Pellegrini were also honored with the Barbie dolls.

The 26-year-old Swoboda took to her Instagram to share pictures of her with the Barbie doll resembling her, named "Eve Liberty".

“I present to you... Barbie doll Eve Liberty! So happy that Barbie acknowledged my story and honored me alongside 8 other amazing athletes from around the world for the Barbie Role Model. I still can’t believe this," the Pole wrote on Instagram.

She further added that she played with these dolls during her childhood and now has received one that has been designed to look like her. Swoboda went on to encourage her followers saying that it is always worth being true to themselves, stating:

“As a little girl I played with dolls and now I have my own Barbie doll that looks like me - the only one in the world. I want my story to show that it’s always worth being yourself."

"You don't have to live up to anyone's expectations or conform to imposed frames to achieve your goals. Everyone has the right to express ourselves in our own way. Thank you Barbie," she added.

A look into Ewa Swoboda’s top accomplishments

Ewa Swoboda of Team Poland poses for a photo after the Women's 60 Metres Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ewa Swoboda, who is one of the top sprinters from Europe, currently holds the Polish national record in the 60m, registering a time of 6.98s. She recently won the silver medal at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in the 60m.

Besides this, she has claimed 3 medals, including a gold and 2 silver medals in the 60m at the European Indoor Championships.

Swoboda also clinched a gold medal in the 100m at the 2023 European Games in Kraków–Małopolska. Moreover, she bagged the silver in the 100m at the World Junior Championships in 2016. Her time of 7.07s at the 2016 Copernicus Cup, at the age of 18, makes her the junior world record over the distance.