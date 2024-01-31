Czech Indoor Gala 2024 results: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Lieke Klaver begin indoor season with victories, USA’s Roger Steen wins shot put

The Czech Indoor Gala 2024, the second World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold event, concluded on January 30 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The meet witnessed world-lead performances as many top track and field athletes made their indoor season debut.

Reigning Olympic and World Champion Miltiadis Tentoglou opened his season with a victory in his third effort with a jump of 8.09m at the Czech Indoor Gala. He finished ahead of the 2015 European Indoor championship silver medallist Radek Juška whose best jump was 8.03m.

Meanwhile, Dutch 400m star Lieke Klaver came up with a world-leading 50.54s in the women’s 400m. Klaver, who is also the training partner of Femke Bol, was way ahead of her competitors Henriette Jæger and Lada Vondrova, who came second and third respectively, clocking 51.57 and 52.05.

At the Czech Indoor Gala 2024, three-time European Indoor Championships medalist Ewa Swoboda clocked a meet record of 7.07 to win the women’s 60m. While Freweyni Hailu, the 2022 World Indoor Championships silver medalist, comfortably clinched the mile in 4:17.36.

Roger Steen of the USA clinched the men’s shot put with a 21.38-meter throw, surpassing seasoned competitors Tomáš Staněk (21.33) and Tom Walsh (21.17), who placed second and third.

Other prominent athletes who won in their disciplines at the Czech Indoor Gala 2024 are European Championship medalists Pia Skrzyszowska (60m Hurdles), and Tina Šutej (pole vault).

Results for the Czech Indoor Gala 2024

Miltiadis Tentoglou won the men's long jump event at the Czech Indoor Gala 2024. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The results for the Czech Indoor Gala 2024 are as follows:

Men

60m

Yoshihide Kiryu (JPN) - 6.53 Joshua Hartmann (GER) - 6.57 Henrik Larsson (SWE) - 6.59 Jeremiah Azu (GBR) - 6.64 Kayhan Özer (TUR) - 6.67 Markus Fuchs (AUT) - 6.67

200m Final 1

Eduard Kubelík (CZE) - 20.66 Albert Komański (POL) - 20.93 Blessing Akwasi Afrifah (ISR) - 20.94 Roko Farkaš (CRO) - 21.09 Joe Ferguson (GBR) - 21.24

200m Final 2

Ondřej Macík (CZE) - 20.95 Diego Aldo Pettorossi (ITA) - 20.96 Jan Jirka (CZE) - 21.05 Patryk Wykrota (POL) - 21.25 Filip Federič (SVK) - 21.58

400m Final 1

Attila Molnár (HUN) - 46.28 Matěj Krsek (CZE) - 46.45 Oleksandr Pohorilko (UKR) - 46.67 Patrik Šorm (CZE) - 46.68 Michal Desenský (CZE) - 47.35

400m Final 2

Vít Müller (CZE) - 46.26 Lionel Spitz (SUI) - 46.57 Pavel Maslák (CZE) - 47.01 Lorenzo Benati (ITA) - 47.09 Jakub Majerčák (CZE) - 47.76

800m

Tshepiso Masalela (BOT) - 1:46.41 Catalin Tecuceanu (ITA) - 1:46.90 Mateusz Borkowski (POL) - 1:47.33 Jakub Dudycha (CZE) - 1:47.42 Daniel Kotyza (CZE) - 1:47.54 Filip Šnejdr (CZE) - 1:47.69

1500m

Isaac Nader (POR) - 3:34.23 Samuel Pihlström (SWE) - 3:35.47 Romain Mornet (FRA) - 3:37.22 Raphael Pallitsch (AUT) - 3:37.36 Filip Sasínek (CZE) - 3:37.99 Maciej Wyderka (POL) - 3:38.49

Long Jump

Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) - 8.09 Radek Juška (CZE) - 8.03 Reece Ademola (IRL) - 7.93 Bozhidar Sar Boyukov (BUL) - 7.83 Marko Čeko (CRO) - 7.82 Gerson Baldé (POR) - 7.82

Shot Put

Roger Steen (USA) - 21.38 Tomáš Staněk (CZE) - 21.33 Tom Walsh (NZL) - 21.17 Chukwuebuka Cornnell Enekwechi (NGR) - 21.08 Filip Mihaljević (CRO) - 20.91 Rajindra Campbell (JAM) - 20.76

Women

60m

Ewa Swoboda (POL) - 7.07 Patrizia Van der Weken (LUX) - 7.17 Rani Rosius (BEL) - 7.23 Viktória Forster (SVK) - 7.26 Natálie Kožuškaničová (CZE) - 7.38 Remona Burchell (JAM) - 7.42

60m Hurdles

Pia Skrzyszowska (POL) - 7.82 Nadine Visser (NED) - 7.93 Sarah Lavin (IRL) - 7.93 Alaysha Johnson (USA) - 7.94 Amber Hughes (USA) - 8.03 Viktória Forster (SVK) - 8.07

400m Final 1

Lieke Klaver (NED) - 50.54 Henriette Jæger (NOR) - 51.57 Lada Vondrová (CZE) - 52.05 Jessie Knight (GBR) - 52.64 Nikoleta Jíchová (CZE) - 52.78

400m Final 2

Andrea Miklós (ROU) - 52.39 Susanne Gogl-Walli (AUT) - 52.63 Justyna Święty-Ersetic (POL) - 53.36 Tereza Petržilková (CZE) - 53.44 Lurdes Gloria Manuel (CZE) - 54.18

Mile

Freweyni Hailu (ETH) - 4:17.36 Hirut Meshesha (ETH) - 4:19.53 Saron Berhe (ETH) - 4:24.23 Netsanet Desta (ETH) - 4:24.80 Agathe Guillemot (FRA) - 4:29.02

Pole Vault

Tina Šutej (SLO) - 4.73 Amálie Švábíková (CZE) - 4.63 Roberta Bruni (ITA) - 4.53 Angelica Moser (SUI) - 4.53 Nikola Pöschlová (CZE) - 4.43 Hanga Klekner (HUN) - 4.33