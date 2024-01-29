Czech Indoor Gala 2024: Athletes, schedule, where to watch and more

The second World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting, the Czech Indoor Gala 2024, will witness the participation of top track and field athletes from around the world. Established in 2009, the indoor athletics event is slated to take place at the Ostravar Arena in Ostrava, Czech Republic on January 30, 2024.

Among the prominent names participating at the Czech Indoor Gala 2024 include reigning Olympics and World Championships champion long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou, two-time Olympics bronze medalist Tom Walsh, and former World Indoor Championships medalists Tina Šutej and Freweyni Hailu.

The Czech Indoor Gala will provide the athletes with USD$7000 cash prize in each discipline, which includes USD$3000 for the winner.

The first Indoor Tour Gold meeting of 2024 was held in Astana, Kazakhstan on January 27, 2024, which was also the first-ever indoor gold tour event in Asia.

Men Athletes taking part in the event

60m

Jeremiah Azu (Great Britain)

Samuele Ceccarelli (Italy)

Jan Veleba (Czech Republic)

Zdeněk Stromšík (Czech Republic)

200m

Blessing Afrifah (Israel)

Ondrej Macik (Czech Republic)

400m

Patrick Sorm (Czech Republic)

Pavel Maslak (Czech Republic)

Matej Krsek (Czech Republic)

Attila Molnar (Hungary)

800m

Max Burgin (Great Britain)

Elliot Giles (Great Britain)

Jakub Dudycha (Czech Republic)

Filip Šnejdr (Czech Republic)

Mateusz Borkowski (Poland)

Catalin Tecuceanu (Italy)

Daniel Rowden (Great Britain)

Tshepiso Masalela (Botswana)

1500m

Isaac Nader (Portugal)

Filip Sasinek (Czech Republic)

Long Jump

Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece)

Radek Juska (Czech Republic)

Petr Meindlschmid (Czech Republic)

Bozhidar Saraboyukov (Bulgaria)

Jules Pommery (France)

Shot Put

Tom Walsh (New Zealand)

Tomas Stanek (Czech Republic)

Filip Mihaljevic (Croatia)

Michal Haratyk (Poland)

Rajindra Campbell (Jamaica)

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Nigeria)

Roger Steen (USA)

Women Athletes taking part in the event

Three-time European Indoor Championships medalist Ewa Swoboda will also be in action at the Czech Indoor Gala 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for European Athletics)

60m

Ewa Swoboda (Poland)

Remona Burchell (Jamaica)

Rani Rosius (Belgium)

Karolina Manasova (Czech Republic)

Patrizia van der Weken (Luxembourg)

400m

Lieke Klaver (Netherlands)

Tereza Petržílková (Czech Republic)

Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (Poland)

Lada Vondrová (Czech Republic)

Jessie Knight (Great Britain)

Lurdes Gloria Manuel (Czech Republic)

Mile

Freweyni Hailu (Ethiopia)

Hirut Meshesha (Ethiopia)

Elise Vanderelst (Belgium)

Claudia Bobocea (Romania)

Sofia Thogersen (Denmark)

Simona Vrzalova (Czech Republic)

60m Hurdles

Pia Skrzyszowska (Poland)

Sarah Lavin (Ireland)

Nadine Visser (Netherlands)

Alaysha Johnson (USA)

Viktória Forster (Slovakia)

Pole Vault

Amálie Švábíková (Czech Republic)

Tina Šutej (Slovenia)

Roberta Bruni (Italy)

Angelica Moser (Switzerland)

Schedule for the Czech Indoor Gala 2024

The schedule for the Czech Indoor Gala 2024, featuring Tentoglou, shot putter Walsh, world 60m leader Ewa Swoboda, and Dutch 400m star Lieke Klaver, is as follows (Local Time):

16:20 - Women's Pole Vault

16:47 - Opening Ceremony

17:01 - Men's Shot Put

17:03 - Men's 60m (Round 1)

17:07 - Men's 60m (Round 2)

17:16 - Men's 800m

17:25 - Women's 60m Hurdles (Round 1)

17:32 - Women's 60m Hurdles (Round 2)

17:40 - Women's Mile

17:50 - Men's Long Jump

17:52 - Men's 60m (Final)

17:58 - Men's 400m (Final B)

18:04 - Men's 400m (Final A)

18:11 - Women's 60m (Final)

18:17 - Women's 400m (Final B)

18:23 - Women's 400m (Final A)

18:30 - Women's 60m Hurdles (Final)

18:37 - Men's 200m (Final B)

18:42 - Men's 200m (Final A)

18:48 - Men's 1500m

Where and how to watch the Czech Indoor Gala 2024?

The Czech Indoor Gala 2024 will be streamed live in several territories through World Athletics Inside Track. The two-hour streaming of the event will begin at 17:00 CET/local time (16:00 GMT).