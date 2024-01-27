Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes 2024 results: Mondo Duplantis starts season with a victory, Demek Kemp only American winner

The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold kicked off with the Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes 2024 on January 27, Saturday. This was also the first time when Asia hosted an Indoor Tour Gold meeting.

The Astana Indoor Meet witnessed prominent athletes like Armand Duplantis and Tobi Amusan take the top honors. World record holder in the men’s pole vault Duplantis opened the 2024 season, defeating the 2017 U23 European champion, with a clearance of 5.80m.

Although Mondo tried to go past the 6.00m bar at the Astana Indoor Meet, he couldn’t clear it in his three attempts. In the women’s hurdles, three-time Diamond League champion Amusan clocked an African indoor and area record time of 7.77 to beat the 2019 World Championships gold medalist Nia Ali (7.89) of the USA.

Meanwhile, Demek Kemp was the only athlete from the United States who clinched the first position at the Astana Indoor Meet. Kemp achieved a timing of 6.55s to finish ahead of Japan’s Shuhei Tada in the men’s 100m sprint.

Canada’s Andre De Grasse, who clinched the gold in 200m at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, finished sixth in the same event, clocking 6.66. In the women's mile, the World Championships 2022 silver medalist (1500m) Diribe Welteji won the event with a time of 4:23.76.

Results of the Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes 2024

The results for the Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes 2024 is as follows:

Men’s

60m

Demek Kemp (USA) - 6.55 Shuhei Tada (JPN) - 6.58 Akihiro Higashida (JPN) - 6.59 Richard Kilty (GBR) - 6.62 Rohan Watson (JAM) - 6.65 Andre De Grasse (CAN) - 6.66

400m

Final 1

Iñaki Cañal (ESP) - 46.36 Ericsson Tavares (POR) - 46.95 Vyacheslav Zems (KAZ) - 48.05 Elnur Mukhitdinov (KAZ) - 48.53

Final 2

Patrik Šorm (CZE) - 47.01 Pavel Maslák (CZE) - 47.70 Yefim Tarassov (KAZ) - 48.10 Andrey Sokolov (KAZ) - 48.14 Rusheen Mcdonald (JAM) - 49.94

3000m

Samuel Tefera (ETH) - 7:33.80 Getnet Wale (ETH) - 7:34.36 Emil Danielsson (SWE) - 7:38.42 Nursultan Keneshbekov (KGZ) - 7:55.54 Karl Bebendorf (GER) - 8:12.92 Najmuddin Zuhurshoi (TJK) - 8:45.70

60m Hurdles

Junxi Liu (CHN) - 7.58 Milan Trajkovic (CYP) - 7.60 Andrew Pozzi (GBR) - 7.63 David Yefremov (KAZ) - 7.66 Max Hrelja (SWE) - 7.70 Michael Dickson (USA) - 7.71

Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis (SWE) - 5.80 Ben Broeders (BEL) - 5.70 Tao Zhong (CHN) - 5.60 Cole Walsh (USA) - 5.60 Oleg Zernikel (GER) - 5.50 Urho Kujanpää (FIN) - 5.35

Shot Put

Scott Lincoln (GBR) - 20.81 Roger Steen (USA) - 20.58 Eric Favors (IRL) - 20.18 Francisco Belo (POR) - 19.75 Mohamed Daouda Tolo (KSA) - 19.52 Ivan Ivanov (KAZ) - 18.67

Women’s

60m

Anthonique Strachan (BAH) - 7.21 Magdalena Stefanowicz (POL) - 7.22 Fasihi Farzaneh (IRI) - 7.23 Salomé Kora (SUI) - 7.27 Tina Clayton (JAM) - 7.28 Alexandra Burghardt (GER) - 7.28

400m

Final 1

Nanako Matsumoto (JPN) - 54.79 Maja Ćirić (SRB) - 54.80 Laylo Allaberganova (UZB) - 55.97 Adelina Zems (KAZ) - 56.55 Mariya Shuvalova (KAZ) - 57.53 Kristina Pronzhenko (TJK) - 58.66

Final 2

Cátia Azevedo (POR) - 52.64 Sophie Becker (IRL) - 53.19 Stephenie Ann Mcpherson (JAM) - 54.66 Kristina Kondrashova (KAZ) - 55.65 Anna Shumilo (KAZ) - 57.72

Mile

Diribe Welteji (ETH) - 4:23.76 Gela Hambese (ETH) - 4:24.44 Axumawit Embaye (ETH) - 4:25.42 Dahdi Dube (ETH) - 4:27.06 Weronika Lizakowska (POL) - 4:34.03 Marissa Damink (NED) - 4:35.13

60m Hurdles

Tobi Amusan (NGR) - 7.77 (AR) Nia Ali (USA) - 7.89 Sarah Lavin (IRL) - 7.91 Amber Hughes (USA) - 7.92 Megan Tapper (JAM) - 8.03 Karin Strametz (AUT) - 8.05

High Jump

Urtė Baikštytė (LTU) - 1.92 Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (KAZ) - 1.90 Michaela Hrubá (CZE) - 1.87 Kristina Ovchinnikova (KAZ) - 1.84 Nagisa Takahashi (JPN) - 1.84 Inika Mcpherson (USA) - 1.84

Long Jump

Milica Gardašević (SRB) - 6.45 Diana Lesti (HUN) - 6.42 Shiqi Xiong (CHN) - 6.38 Nga Yan Yue (HKG) - 6.35 Alina Rotaru-Kottmann (ROU) - 6.28 Petra Bánhidi-Farkas (HUN) - 6.25