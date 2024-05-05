In Pictures: Sha'Carri Richardson dazzles in new Beats Audio campaign for Beats Solo 4 

Sha'Carri Richardson is one of the most followed track and field stars around the world. With such a huge fan following and influence among the youth, the American athlete is often the face of major brands during famous brand campaigns.

Sha'Carri Richardson is famously known for her viral brand campaigns with Nike, the brand with whom she has reportedly signed a $20 million deal. The world champion began her individual outdoor season at the Xiamen Diamond League this year after skipping the entire Indoor season.

She finished second at the 200m event in Xiamen before a third-place finish in the same discipline at the Shanghai Diamond League just a few days later.

Sha'Carri Richardson recently starred in the brand campaign by Beats by Dre, a popular American company primarily dealing with consumer audio products. She sported the white Beats Solo 4 in a series of photographs. Richardson wore black Nike trainers as she posed with the new device on the track as well as in the studio.

"Running it back with @beatsbydre My new campaign for Beats Solo 4 #beatspartner, " read the caption.

Expand Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson in popular Nike Campaigns

Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Sha'Carri Richardson has starred in several popular Nike campaigns. She has even starred in crossover campaigns with other brands in the clothing and lifestyle domain. One such popular campaign of the athlete was the Nike x Jacquemus crossover campaign.

She was a part of two campaigns of the same collaboration. One was the Nike x Jacquemus swoosh bag campaign. The bag was displayed without showcasing the face of the star. The brand decided to have a fun challenge with fans and asked them to guess the person. Fans were quick enough to realize that Richardson was starring in the campaign. Her nail art and tattoos are a defining factor of her style.

Moreover, Richardson starred in the very popular NIke AirMaxDn campaign which became viral in no time She was spotted wearing White NIke AirMaxDn shoes along with specially custom-designed nails with the Nike Swoosh sign. The pictures of the campaign were posted on Nike's social media handle.

"Are you ready for more? Take a closer look at Sha’Carri’s fit by swiping through. #AirMaxDn," read the caption.

Richardson is currently the World No. 1 in the women's 100m while being fifth in the 200m and overall rankings.