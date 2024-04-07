In Pictures: Sha'carri Richardson stuns in new Nike AirMaxDn during photoshoot

Sha'carri Richardson, famous for her swift and smooth running style, not only excels in track and field but is also making big moves in the fashion industry.

The American athlete is never afraid of experimenting with new styles, as evident in her appearances in track and field meets. The 2023 World Champion decided to skip the indoor season this year to focus particularly on the outdoor season, which ultimately leads up to the Olympic Games in Paris.

Nike has sponsored Richardson ever since she decided to go professional after forgoing her NCAA eligibility while studying at Louisiana State University. Recently, her photoshoot rocking the new Nike AirMaxDn went viral on the internet.

As soon as Richardson's new pictures donning white AirMax Dn shoes were posted on Nike's official Instagram page, they sparked significant discussion among fans. Here are some pictures from the photoshoot.

"Are you ready for more? Take a closer look at Sha’Carri’s fit by swiping through. #AirMaxDn," read the caption.

Sha'Carri Richardson stars in Nike x Jacquemus

Sha'Carri Richardson during Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Sha'Carri Richardson is one of the most popular track and field athletes in the world. Due to her immense popularity among the youth as well as track and field fans, brands chose her to be the face of their collections, to eventually have a wider reach.

It is due to this reason, Richardson has starred in many such campaigns with popular brands. Nike is one brand that regularly stars her in their campaigns. Their new collection, which was a collaboration with Jacquemes, had Richardson as their face. The campaign was a hit on social media.

Richardson, who was dripped in black and long braids, was seen aggressively pulling gym ropes. Previously, having modeled for Nike's collaboration with Jacquemes for the "Swoosh Bag" collection, fans were familiar with the American's integration with the brand.

During track and field contests, Richardson is often spotted wearing Nike's signature collection apparel specially curated for her. Along with her track and field apparel as well as spikes, fans love her unique nail art too.