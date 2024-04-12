Sha'Carri Richardson was part of Nike's event in Paris that featured some of the top athletes sponsored by the brand. The event in Paris turned out to be a blockbuster as the racing kit of the USA's track and field team was revealed along with several other countries.

In an attempt to give their athletes a grand welcome, Nike curated statues of athletes and put them on for public display with their names and the signature swoosh sign. Sha'Carri Richardson, Kylian Mbappé, and Lebron James had statues made in Nike's iconic orange color.

The Olympic kit reveal was followed by a show where athletes dressed in Nike casual wear and got on stage. Richardson shared glimpses of her outfit from the Nike On Air Event 2024.

"Nike On Air Event 2024 - Paris, France. @nike @jacquemus," she captioned the image.

Sha'Carri Richardson dazzled in a white outfit with specially curated multi-colored nails with dark blue as the primary shade. Fans were elated to see their favorite track star at the event and praised the American in the comments.

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike brand collaborations

Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson signed a 5-year 20 million dollar deal with Nike earlier this year. The brand had sponsored the American athlete since she let go of her NCAA collegiate eligibility to turn pro.

Richardson has been one of the most promising athletes sponsored by the brand. After winning the World Championship in 2023, Richardson became one of the flag bearers of Women's sprinting. Apart from track and field, she is known worldwide for her unique style.

Sha'Carri Richardson has appeared in multiple promotional campaigns by Nike. Due to her immense popularity as well as her influence among the youth, the brand chose her to be the face for various cross-brand campaigns as well like Nike x Jacquemus.

She starred in two promotional campaigns for the brand crossover. Richardson was seen rocking Jacquemus' apparel while flexing the gym ropes in one video whereas the other one featured her with the Nike 'Swoosh' Bag

Her latest photoshoot for the Nike Air Max DN was titled "Feel the unreal" which received heaps of praise from fans.

She was seen wearing white Nike Air Max DN shoes as well as beautifully designed nails with the signature Nike Swoosh on them.

