In pictures: Sha'Carri Richardson shares her powerful 100m season opener experience at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic 

Sha'Carri Richardson cemented her prospects as a formidable athlete in the 2024 Olympic year at the Prefontaine Classic. The World Champion dominated the 100m lineup on the home soil after leaving behind a few elite sprinters.

The 2024 Prefontaine Classic was held on Saturday, May 25 at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Richardson, the 2023 World Athletics Championships gold medalist who left the favorite Jamaican duo of Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce behind in Budapest, topped the 100m in Oregon after registering an impressive time of 10.83 seconds.

She defeated Julien Alfred and Dina Sher-Smith, who clocked 10.93 and 10.98 seconds, respectively. Following her victory, the 24-year-old shared a few glimpses of the race with her fans. Along with the race video, she also shared a few pictures drawing attention to her race outfit.

She was seen sporting an Ochre outfit along with white Nike spikes. The fans spotted her signature unique nails, with a pink shade studded with diamond decoratives to form stunning designs. She was spotted in her signature style long-hair wig.

Sharing the pictures on social media, she wrote:

"Keeping the main thing, the main thing!"

Jamaican sensation Elaine Thompson-Herah had to settle in eighth place after posting a decent time of 11.30 seconds.

Sha'Carri Richardson's success at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic comes as the first Diamond League victory in the Olympic season after a series of subpar performances

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the Women's 100m Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson clocked stunning times of 10.65 and 21.92 seconds in the 100m and 200m to secure the first and third positions at the 2023 WAC, respectively. Moreover, she also secured a gold medal with the team in the 4x100m relay event.

She competed in the women's 200m at the 2024 Xiamen Diamond League, held at the Xiamen Egret Stadium on Saturday, April 20. Although the fans expected a stunning first-place victory, Richardson settled in second place with 22.29 seconds, behind Australia's Torrie Lewis, who clocked 22.96 seconds.

A week later at the 2024 Shanghai Diamond League on Saturday, April 27, 2024, held at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre, she was forced to settle in third place after posting a time of 23.11 seconds. Daryll Neita and Anavia Battle secured the first two places after clocking times of 22.62 and 22.99 seconds, respectively.

Hence, Sha'Carri Richardson's victory at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic was significant in proving her potential as a commanding competitor ahead of the Paris Olympics.