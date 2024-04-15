In Pictures - Shaun White and girlfriend Nina Dobrev share glimpses of their Coachella 'Sunday Funday'

Shaun White recently embarked on a trip to Coachella with his girlfriend Nina Dobrev and a couple of friends. The American snowboarding star is now exploring multiple business avenues as well as enjoying his retired life.

Shaun White bid adieu to professional snowboarding in 2022 after finishing fourth in his final Olympic appearance in the halfpipe. Just before his retirement, White had launched his new fast-moving active lifestyle brand called " Whitespace".

It was after his retirement that he collectively worked with the team to expand their business realm to several other winter sports goods.

Other than that, Shaun White loves to enjoy his time hitting the slopes frequently. It keeps him in touch with the sport as well as fuels a huge rush of adrenaline, loved by athletes. White is often accompanied by his girlfriend Nina Dobrev on such escapades, who learned snowboarding after meeting him.

Recently, on his Instagram stories, Shaun White shared snippets from his ongoing vacation at Coachella with Nina Dobrev and many other friends. In the videos and pictures, the group can be seen enjoying their time playing games on the field, and even listening to good music before they go to the center stage to enjoy the esteemed music festival.

" Sunday Funday", he captioned the image.

Snippets from the couple's Coachella vacation (@shaunwhite)

Here are some more pictures:

Shaun White on his relationship with Nina Dobrev

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev sparked dating rumors when fans noticed a similar background in both their pictures from a South African vacation. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in April 2020 during the lockdown in an unconventional way by sharing a hilarious video.

Since then they feature on each other's social media accounts very frequently. When White attended the Oasis Celsius Vibe House, he spoke to People's magazine about their relationship.

"We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure. But I told her, I was like, Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other. But you never know. We'll see what happens," he said.

The couple enjoys going on adventures and exploring the world together. Being adrenaline junkies, they are always on the lookout for a thrill, be it a road trip or a snowboarding escapade.