Shaun White shares glimpses of skiing trip with girlfriend Nina Dobrev in North Canada

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev were recently spotted in North Canada as they spent their vacation. The couple was seen skateboarding together in the mountains and dancing around and having fun in each other's company.

Shaun, being a professional skateboarder, showed articulate skills during their time in the north. However, fans were left in awe by the amazing technique his girlfriend Nina Dobrev showed while skateboarding.

White posted this video on his official social media handle with the caption:

"Day 1 up North 😍"

Since his retirement after the Winter Olympics in 2022, the three-time Olympic gold medalist frequently shares glimpses of his life on his social media handles. White loves skateboarding with Dobrev and shares videos of the same on his profile. Recently, he also shared posts from his road trip with his girlfriend to Nevada.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev met each other for the first time during an award show in 2012. But they didn't have any conversations then. However, they again crossed paths at an event in Florida in 2019 and were spotted having dinner together.

They made their relationship official via an Instagram post in April 2020. Since then, the couple has been living happily and are featured frequently on each other's social media handles.

Shaun White lauds a 6-year-old snowboarder

Shaun White has been one of the most legendary snowboarders ever in the history of the sport. He turned professional at the age of 13 and has won three Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career.

After he bid adieu to the sport in 2022, White elaborated on the development of the sport over the years in an interview with People. He said:

"When I first started out, the sport wasn't really much. I've been able to watch it grow over my entire career, and grow with the sport."

White added:

"And so to be here in this position recognized as, I guess, one of the greats and influential within the sport, the whole winter sporting world, it's amazing."

Shaun White frequently shares posts on his social media handles to appreciate young skateboarders and advocate for young children to take up the sport. Recently he shared an Instagram video of a six-year-old with amazing skateboarding skills. The kid was seen performing a backflip which was quite remarkable for a small child.

White appreciated this performance, captioning it:

"Future is bright 6 years old!!

Instagram story of Shaun White

White's clothing brand account Whitespace also shared the video of this six-year-old.