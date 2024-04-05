WATCH: Shaun White returns to USASA Nationals, skies with youngsters and reps Whitespace

Shaun White recently returned to USASA Nationals after a long time. From once competing at the competition as a youngster, White returned years later as a legend.

Shaun White is arguably one of the most successful snowboarders with an incredible record of three gold medals in half-pipe snowboarding along with five appearances in the Olympics, spanning 20 years. Shaun White established himself as a legend in the sport by winning the most number of X Games gold medals and Olympic medals.

The American snowboarder felt a great sense of nostalgia when he returned to the USASA Nationals. The USASA Nationals stands for the national games conducted by the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association. These games are a stepping stone for athletes who wish to qualify for international events.

Shaun White took to Instagram to express his excitement about returning to the national games, a place where he began his career.

Back where it all started, USASA Nationals. A BIG special thank you to everyone that came out to cheer on the groms and support @whitespace_yesterday. Ripping with Paizley and River all day was a highlight of my season, not to mention my little impromptu forerun as well, thank you @usasasnow for putting on the pressure," he captioned the image.

The American was very happy to see young snowboarders at the event. He even took to the slopes repping his whitespace snowboard as well as gear.

What is Whitespace by Shaun White?

Shaun White bid adieu to the sport after the 2022 Winter Olympics. He finished fourth in the halfpipe in his final appearance as a professional. In January 2022, White took to Instagram to announce his own brand "Whitespace."

The company initially began as an active lifestyle brand. With its increasing popularity, it has now widened to various avenues to snowboarding and other winter sports. White spoke to Forbes about the rapid expansion of the brand.

“It wasn’t a big money grab; I just wanted to do something exciting to get the word out about the brand, if you’re a true snowboard fanatic and wanted to be in the loop,” he said ( as quoted by Forbes)

With all the hype surrounding White's retirement as well as the brand's rapid expansion with new designs and colors in the market, a majority of Whitespace's products were sold out very quickly.

Currently, Whitespace aims to dominate the competitive winter sports market and White does leave a chance to promote his brand be it either on social media or at media events.