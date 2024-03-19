WATCH: Shaun White executes perfect 360-degree flip while snowboarding downhill on the slopes of British Columbia

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White was recently spotted in British Columbia flexing his skateboarding skills in the snow. White showed some amazing moves as he looked to sharpen his skills even after his retirement.

He executed a perfect 360-degree flip while he was snowboarding downhill on the slopes of British Colombia. He shared the video captured by his Insta 360 camera on his Instagram handle with the caption:

"Wind 🫦"

White is a five-time Olympian and one of the greatest snowboarders to embrace the sport. The California native holds the record for the most number of X games and Olympic gold medals for a snowboarder and has also won 10 ESPY awards during his illustrious career.

He retired from the sport after his fall at the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. After his retirement, White has been involved in numerous commercial ventures. He bought shares in Mammoth Resorts and also has his video game, Shaun White Snowboarding. In 2022, he launched his lifestyle brand 'Whitespace' which especially deals in outerwear, sports apparel and other athletic equipment.

Besides, he is also frequently seen snowboarding with his girlfriend Nina Dobrev. They were recently seen snowboarding in North Canada during their vacations. Fans were in awe of their chemistry and also the snowboarding skills shown by Dobrev. White being a former snowboarder showed great skills, but it was his girlfriend who stole the spotlight from him.

How did Shaun White meet his girlfriend Nina Dobrev?

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

Shaun White met Nina Dobrev at an award show back in 2012. At that time, White already had an Olympic medal in his bag and Dobrev was an established actress. However, they didn't have a formal conversation at the event.

Their paths collided again when they met during an event in 2019. They were spotted having dinner together at a restaurant and also clicked pictures. The dating rumors between the two began to stir the news in 2020 when both of them were spotted cycling together in Malibu.

They made their relationship official on Instagram in April 2020. Since then, they have been enjoying their time together in each other's company. They are spotted frequently snowboarding and on road trips.

They often share glimpses of their lifestyle with their fans on their social media handles. Recently, they shared images from their road trip to Nevada and were also accompanied by Dobrev's pet dog Maverick.