In Pictures: Shaun White and Nina Dobrev enjoy their time in Coachella with friends

Shaun White is currently at the Coachella music festival along with his girlfriend Nina Dobrev and a few of his other friends. The American snowboarder loves adventure and is currently enjoying his vacation with his friends.

Shaun White bid adieu to professional snowboarding at the Winter Olympics in 2022. After a long career spanning over 15 years as a professional, White decided to explore multiple avenues as well as enjoy his retired life.

Despite moving away from the sport in 2022, he still keeps in touch with his fans and well-wishers by sharing regular updates on his social media handles. White's Instagram handle is full of pictures and videos from his skiing escapades, as well as high-adrenaline sports. He is regularly seen hitting the slopes and performing incredible stunts on his snowboard.

Recently, Shaun White embarked on a vacation with his friends to the esteemed music festival Coachella. The multi-day festival features some of the best musicians at the event, making it one of the most popular music festivals in the world.

He took to Instagram to share glimpses of his day with Nina Dobrev and several other friends at Coachella. They were seen enjoying their morning breakfast along with some games before they geared up for the music festival.

Shaun White at Coachella

White and Dobrev at Coachella

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's Relationship at a glance

The Royal Film Performance & UK Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick"

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are known as a power couple among fans. However, their story is not that popular. They both met each other during an award show in 2012. However, that was just a brief encounter due to busy schedules.

They were formally introduced in 2019 when they attended a workshop organized by Tony Robbins. After participating in the workshop, they decided to grab dinner together at a restaurant in Florida. It was during this meeting that they got to know each other better.

Earlier in 2020, there were several rumors about them dating. Fans noticed that the two went on a vacation to South Africa as they posted pictures with the same background. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in April 2020 by sharing a video on Instagram. The video was not a formal announcement, but it indicated a fun banter between the two during quarantine.

Since then, they regularly frequent each other's social media handles and go on several adventure rides.