In Pictures: Shaun White runs through Paris with the Olympic torch alongside Megan Rapinoe and others as the city gears up for the quadrennial Games

Shaun White recently had the opportunity to run with the Olympic Torch in Cannes alongside some great athletes as the country is gearing up to host the Olympics. The American snowboarder expressed his gratitude for being bestowed with this opportunity which brought back the spirit and energy of the Olympic Games once again.

The American made appearances in five consecutive Winter Olympic Games and won three gold medals in half-pipe snowboarding throughout his career. Shaun White bid farewell to professional skateboarding in 2022 at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. In his final appearance, the three-time Olympic gold medallist finished fourth, bidding adieu to his illustrious career spanning over two decades.

He became a part of the build-up event for the Paris Olympics after being handed the opportunity to be one of the torchbearers. Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Paul Rabil and Diana Flores were among the other athletes who were a part of the event. Dressed in all white and sporting the logo of the Paris Olympics flame, they ran through the city as fans cheered them on.

Shaun White took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the event. He expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to hold the prestigious Olympic torch and feel the energy of the quadrennial Games once again.

"I’ve seen this on television, I’ve seen it in person, but to be chosen to run with the @olympics torch was such an honor I’ll never forget. I won’t lie I got emotional feeling that Olympic energy again. Thank you 🙏 @paris2024," read the caption.

Shaun White opens up on his final Olympic appearance

Snowboard - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 7

Shaun White opened up to Olympics.com about his final Olympic appearance in Beijing. The star snowboarder spoke about finishing fourth and bidding farewell to an illustrious career spanning over 20 years.

"“It’s done. I’m so relieved. The time was so slow, every moment. Every hour just dragging on. In a beautiful way. Riding down to get to the half pipe. Just watching the sun come up over the hill and the turbines. Beautiful, beautiful place we’re at. Just trying to squeeze every joy, every little moment out of this process,” he said.

" And finishing fourth? I always want more as a competitor but I’m proud. I’m leaving behind a lifetime and a career in this sport and a legacy," he added.

After his retirement, White went on to explore multiple avenues and currently focuses on growing his brand Whitespace, which was launched in early 2022.