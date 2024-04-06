In Pictures: Shaun White shares glimpses of his Las Vegas vacation with girlfriend Nina Dobrev

Shaun White is currently enjoying his time off with his girlfriend and family. For the past month, the American snowboarding star has been traveling around famous snow peaks along with his family.

White bid farewell to the sport in 2022 after the Winter Olympics. Before the event, the three-time Olympic gold medalist announced that the Beijing Olympics would be his final appearance as a professional. He placed fourth in the halfpipe in his final professional appearance.

White's girlfriend, Nina Dobrev was present at his farewell event and cheered him on from the sidelines. The two emerged as a power couple and are often seen spending time together doing adventurous activities. White seemingly taught Dobrev snowboarding and since then, the two have been hitting the slopes frequently.

The couple frequently shares glimpses of their life on their social media handles. Recently, White took to Instagram to share pictures of their Las Vegas vacation. He is seen enjoying his time with his girlfriend, Dobrev, and a couple of friends. They went on a road trip as well as hit the slopes to snowboard in fresh snow.

"Lil’ bit of life lately," the 37-year-old captioned the image.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's relationship

Shaun White and Nina at Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Shaun White met Nina Dobrev for the first time in 2012 at an award function but the two were formally introduced only in 2019 at a workshop organized by motivational speaker Tony Robbins in Florida. After attending the workshop, they met for dinner later that night and got to know each other.

White, being very busy with his training and other engagements, seemingly did not know about Dobrev's work and popularity. It was when people wanted to click pictures with the 'Vampire Diaries' star, that he got to know of her popularity.

In February 2020, they went on a South African vacation together and shared pictures on their social media handles without featuring each other. Fans were quick enough to make out that they were at the same place, which fueled dating rumors.

However, the couple did not confirm their relationship until April 2020 when they made a post on Instagram together. They spent the COVID-19 pandemic together and shared regular updates on their social media handles. Since then, they have made several public appearances

Fans enjoy their cute banter on social media. Being adrenaline junkies, they love going on adventure trips together.