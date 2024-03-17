In Pictures: Simone Biles shared glimpses of her 'birthday weekend' with Jonathan Owens

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles recently shared glimpses from her ‘birthday weekend,’ with her fans. The gymnast spent her 27th birthday with her husband and NFL player, Jonathan Owens at a lavish hotel in Texas, Houston.

Although her special day was March 14, Thursday, Biles scheduled her birthday celebration with her husband over the weekend. Perhaps, owing to their busy athletic schedules, the couple marked Biles’ special day on Friday evening.

Biles took to her Instagram to share a story of her and Owens beginning the celebrations with a champagne toast. She called it a “birthday weekend” with her luxurious room decorated with roses.

Simone Biles' Instagram story (Image via Instagram/simonebiles)

In the following story, the gymnast captured a mirror video of her room’s classy white washroom. Elated by the beautiful arrangement, Biles wrote, “Checked In”

Biles' Instagram story

Biles was presented with a stunning birthday decoration in her room’s living area. The couches in the room had pink, red, and purple balloons fixed at various corners, including the hall's ceiling.

Biles' Instagram story

Biles' Instagram story

Adding to her special day, the gymnast had a pink and white ombre-colored cake, garnished with a couple of roses. Nevertheless, the cake also had a ‘Happy Birthday’ balloon tied to it. A set of cute little cupcakes was placed just beside the giant cake. They had frosting matching the birthday cake’s color and garnished with tiny butterflies.

Biles' Instagram story

Biles also shared a glimpse of her impressively adorned bedroom. It had a heart made out of roses and a few petals sprinkled all over the white sheet. Her washroom also had roses placed on the floor and the platform of her bathtub.

Biles' Instagram story

Biles' Instagram story

Next, Biles and Owens visited Texas’ fine dining steakhouse, Mastro’s. The gymnast shared an extravagant snap of a menu customized especially for her with the title, ‘Happy Birthday Simone.’ The story also featured Jonathan Owens adorably looking at his wife.

Biles' Instagram story

Simone Biles concluded her birthday weekend series with a picture of her dinner.

Biles' Instagram story

Jonathan Owens pens down a heartfelt note on Simone Biles’ birthday

Amidst the world pouring in love and wishes for Simone Biles on her birthday on March 14, the gymnast's husband penned a note for her. Jonathan Owens took to his Instagram to express how much the gymnast means to him.

He wrote in his post:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul, my amazing wife. So crazy to me how life aligns you with the person that you’re meant to be with, you’ve made me a better man in so many ways i can’t explain it. My heart, my rock and my best friend all in one. I love you so much baby, this is going to be a special year for you and i can’t wait to support you every step along the way 🤎"

Along with the loving note, Owens posted unseen breathtaking pictures from their recent trip to Hawaii. The couple, who have their one-year marriage anniversary coming up next month, captured some enchanting frames complimented by sea and sunset.