In Pictures: Simone Biles' sister Adria shares glimpses of weekend spent with the gymnast

Simone Biles' sister Adria shared glimpses of their time at Chicago's Chi-town on Sunday. This comes just a few weeks after the conclusion of Biles' Gold Over America Tour.

Simone and her sister spent some time together visiting various places in the town and were also assisted by LSU gymnast Zoe Miller. Miller is the gymnastics training partner of Simone and they both train at the Biles' family-owned World Champions Centre.

In the pictures, the trio can be seen in various dress codes gracing themselves in restaurants, and Soldier Field where Simone's husband's Chicago Bears faced the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. The match eventually ended in a close 19-20 defeat for the Bears who are now last in the NFC North division.

During their time at the stadium, Adria Biles was seen donning a Chicago Bears t-shirt and complemented it with orange lowers and a white jacket. On the other hand, her elder sister donned a black Bears jacket to support her husband in the stadium.

Simone's sister wrote in her caption:

"weekend in chi town well spent"

Here are some of the pictures:

Simone Biles and Zoe Miller also reacted to the post as they expressed their love for Adria Biles. Simone commented:

"love u sister"

Biles' comment on Adria's Instagram post (Image via: Adria Biles Instagram)

"LOVE UUU" wrote Miller.

Miller's comment on Adria's Instagram post (Image via: Adria Biles Instagram handle)

Simone Biles received a sweet message from sister after her Paris Olympics campaign

Biles after winning a gold medal on the 7th day of the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Simone Biles' sister Adria wrote a heartfelt message for her after the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Biles clinched three gold medals in the team exercises, all-around, and vault exercises in the event.

Adria Biles took to her Instagram handle to share a childhood picture of her and Simone Biles. She mentioned how her elder sister has helped her grow as a person from a tender age in the caption of the post. She wrote:

"the little girl in me would look for you in every single room she walks into. you have made me into the person i am today and i will forever look up to you. i love you sister."

Adria Biles herself had roots in the discipline of gymnastics. She has participated in youth competitions till 2016 following which she explored her interests in dancing.

