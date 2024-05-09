In Pictures: Tara Davis-Woodhall shares glimpses of her friends' wedding as her husband Hunter Woodhall officiates it

American track and field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared pictures from her friends Cameron Case and Courtney Case’s wedding. Tara’s husband, Hunter Woodhall, was seen officiating their wedding.

Tara was photographed in a long white and blue floral printed gown, while Hunter was seen wearing a black suit with a white shirt underneath.

Tara took to her Instagram (IG) to share images from the wedding. She captioned it as:

“Love was in the air 💙 Congrats Cam & Court✨ watching hunter marry our friends was not on my bingo cards, but it was the most perfect thing ever 💖💖��”

After officiating the wedding, Hunter Woodhall too posted images from the wedding and mentioned how it was an honorable moment for him, stating:

“Marriage is such a beautiful thing. What an honor to get to share this moment with some of the greatest people in the world.”

He also thanked the couple for giving him the opportunity, adding:

“So proud of you @cameron_case and @courtney.m.case it’s been amazing to watch your love grow. Thank you for trusting me on your most special day. Don’t listen to the old cats, marriage is incredible❤️”

Tara Davis-Woodhall is renowned for being the 2023 World Athletics Championships silver medalist with a jump of 6.91m, only behind Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta (7.14m). She then went on to claim the gold medal at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships with a mark of 7.07m.

Like Tara, Hunter also is an accomplished para-track athlete who specializes in sprint disciplines. He is a three-time Paralympic medalist, having bagged three medals, including a silver in the 200m T44 in 2016, and two bronze in the 400m T44 in 2016, and 400m T62 in 2020.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall’s relationship: A timeline of events

Tara Davis-Woodhall with Hunter Woodhall at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall's story began at the Simplot Games in Idaho when they were both 16 years old. Despite competing in different events, they caught each other's eyes multiple times throughout the event. However, it was Tara who initiated the conversation with Hunter, which was the first step in their relationship.

Following their interaction at the event, Tara and Hunter connected through social media platforms. They went on their first official date in June 2017. Hunter then proposed to Tara in a beautiful setup with the help of a designer during their trip to Cabo San Lucas in September 2021.

The power couple finally exchanged vows in McKinney, Texas, in the presence of over 200 guests in October 2022.