In Pictures: US National Champion Daton Fix gets engaged to girlfriend Taylor Transou ahead of the Paris Olympics

Former Oklahoma State University Wrestler Daton Fix got engaged to his girlfriend Taylor Transou, who is also an Oklahoma State Alumni and a Pom coach. Fix recently wrapped up his OSU career after achieving a 21-1 record and a four-time runner-up title at the NCAA Division 1 Championships.

Daton Fix stands with a record five NCAA All-American honors attained across his career as the first OSU athlete ever. He became the first-ever NCAA athlete to finish with silver at the National Championships.

Fix recently participated in the 57 kg category at the 2024 US Olympic Team Trials, where he triumphed in the quarterfinals but couldn't punch a ticket to the Paris Olympics. However, on a good note, he took a step in his personal life and sealed his bond with his girlfriend Taylor Transou in an intimate engagement ceremony.

Trending

According to Transou's social handles, the couple started dating in 2016. Hailing from the same college, Oklahoma State Cowboys, they got engaged in a fairy tale way. Taking to his Instagram handle, Daton Fix posted pictures from their ceremony.

His caption read that Taylor Transou nodded in assertion and said 'yes' to the marriage proposal.

"She said yes, I love you @taylor_transou!" he wrote.

In the first picture, Transou, dressed in pink, showed off her diamond ring while Fix stood beside her in a white shirt and trousers. The next picture featured Daton Fix kneeling and putting the ring on his fiance's finger.

Daton Fix received inspiration from his girlfriend in a unique way

Daton Fix battled it out at his final home Oklahoma State Wrestling match with 'My Way' of Frank Sinatra motivating him throughout. A wrestler of such a measure, Fix was hooked to the song after the Ohio State University dance team performed on it and secured the UDA Division 1A Jazz national title.

Another reason behind his playing the song on his last home match was that his girlfriend Taylor Transou and his sister often danced to the song.

"My sister and girlfriend are both big dancers. Ohio State used that song at nationals for one of their dances," said Fix (via Oklahoman).

Further, he opened up about the aspect that inspired him in the truest sense, the lyrics.

"You hear the lyrics. ‘Final curtain.’ It’s the last time I’ll put on the orange singlet in Gallagher-Iba. I did it my way. It was a special moment, and I wanted a tribute to the fans and make it a little bit bigger of a deal than it probably was," he added.

Fix won the home match and maintained his win streak, ending a career with 36 matches in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback