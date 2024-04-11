In Pictures: USA Swimming team stuns in new national team kits for Paris Olympics 2024

USA Swimming recently launched new kits for the national team ahead of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

The new kit, which is in collaboration with TYR, includes headgear, footwear, technical apparel, and accessories that the American athletes will don during the walkouts while stepping on the swim deck during the competition, media day appearances, and training camps.

The athletes will sport white long puffer jackets with "USA" and "TYR" imbibed on the front and the national flag on the left bicep and will be provided with CXT-1 Trainer shoes. For warmup and other preparation, the American swimmers will wear TYR’s Hydrosphere Softshell Recon Jacket and Elevation Tech Jogger.

The fans have the opportunity to view the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming team's new kit at the ongoing and final leg of the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series at the Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas.

Apart from its stunning looks, the new kit also serves its purpose of functionality remarkably. The venzo, manufactured by using ultra-smooth fiber, will help the athlete analyze drag from a microscopic view. The TYR Hydrosphere Elite Down Parka, crafted after filling 400 GSM thermo waterproof fabrication, will provide the athletes with warmth.

USA Swimming will run the 2024 Olympic Trials in June

With only a month left for the world's greatest sporting event, the 2024 Paris Olympics, to begin, USA Swimming will run the upcoming Olympic Trials under the oversight of the United States Olympic Committee.

The U.S. Olympics swimming trials will commence on June 15 and conclude on June 23, 2024. USA Swimming prepares for a ground-breaking moment as the Olympics Swimming trials will be held at an NFL Stadium for the first time, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. A substantial spectator crowd of approximately 30,000 to 35,000 is also expected at the event.

With the qualifications closing on May 30, 2024, a total of 743 athletes have earned their spots to compete in Indianapolis till now. Bella Sims, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and the 2022 World Championships gold medalist, will compete in the highest number of events (11 events), followed by Regan Smith and Katie Grimes (9 events).

The current NCAA swimming sensation Alex Walsh will be seen competing in seven events. Legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky will compete in trials to secure a spot for what she calls her second-last Olympics.

Other elite athletes include Kate Douglass, Claire Curzan, Carson Foster, and Robert Finke.