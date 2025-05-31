Incoming Bo Bassett’s Iowa teammate set to represent the US in U20 Greco World Team after major win

Bo Bassett's Iowa teammate, Leister Bowling, delivered a stunning performance at the U20 World Team Trials in the 77kg Greco-Roman. The wrestler is now geared up to represent Team USA in the U20 Greco World Team.

Bowling was last seen in action on May 30, 2025, where he competed in the 77kg category at the U20 World Team Trials held in Geneva, Ohio. After winning the US Open in April, he made his way to the best-of-three championships series in the trials, where he locked horns with Julian Slaastad and won two consecutive matches in the 77kg.

With this win, Bassett's teammate is now ready to represent the US on the U20 Greco World Team. This achievement was posted by one of the Hawkeyes' fans on Instagram, as they shared a picture of Bowling and wrote in the caption:

"BREAKING: Leister Bowling has made the U20 Greco World Team after winning two straight matches today to claim the 77 KG spot💪 Leister had a bye all the way to the best-of-three finals."

Following the massive win, Bo Bassett's Iowa teammate spoke about his performance at the Trials and shared his mindset for the series.

"I was just focused on scoring points and winning every match period at a time. And, that's what my coaches really implement in my training is just if you win every 30 seconds, you win every period, you win the match. So, that's what I focus on coming in here and scoring points and got on that world team," said Bowling.

Along with Bassett and Bowling on their team, the Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed another significant high school wrestler, Caludio (CJ) Torres, in 2025's recruiting class.

Bo Bassett opened up about his bronze medal win at the U20 US Open Championships

Bo Bassett competed in the 65-kg category at the U20 US Open Championships in April, where he fell short of winning the gold medal after being bested by Luke Stanich in the semi-finals round. The Iowa wrestler ended up with a bronze medal in this category, and Stanich won the title after winning the final round.

Shortly after this match, Bassett penned a note on Instagram, opening up about the event, exuding pride in his younger brother, Keegan, making the world team.

"US Open U20 65kg 3rd- It’s always fun battling against the best! God always has a plan and this is all part of the preparation for the month ahead. 18 days until Senior WTT & 32 days until U20 WTT. Extremely proud of my little brother! U17 World Team Member. It is impossible to beat someone who never gives up. Noah didn’t wait for his ship to come in, he built one," Bo Bassett wrote.

Bo Bassett also reacted to CJ Torres withdrawing his commitment from Virginia and announcing his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

