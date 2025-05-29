Bo Bassett reacts as CJ Torres withdraws his commitment from Virginia Tech

Iowa commit Bo Bassett reacted to the new addition to the Hawkeyes' 2025 recruiting class, CJ Torres. Lake Highland Preparatory School wrestler Torres decommitted from Virginia Tech and announced his commitment to Iowa on Wednesday, May 28.

CJ Torres is a standout high school wrestler with an impressive national resume. In March, he won the Junior Folkstyle national title in West Des Moines, defeating three-time Iowa state champion and Fargo champion Kyler Knaack, a Northern Iowa commit. Torres, also a four-time All-American at the 16U level, has won two National Prep titles while in high school and was third at the Ironman Wrestling tournament in December 2024.

Recently, Torres withdrew his commitment from Virginia Tech and announced his commitment to Iowa wrestling. He posted the update on Instagram, writing:

“I recently decided to withdraw my commitment to Virginia Tech. I would like to thank VT for their understanding. I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa. I’m excited for the future and the lifelong dream of wrestling as a Hawkeye. 🐤”

Bo Bassett, who committed to Iowa wrestling earlier this year, penned a one-word reaction to the post:

"BOOM!!!!!!!! 🐤 🤝🤝🤝"

Screenshot of comment (image via IG/@cjt1218)

Bo Bassett, the top wrestling recruit in the class of 2026, recently competed in the World Team Trials at the 65kg freestyle weight class. Despite a strong start beating Beau Bartlett, he didn’t advance into the finals. Brock Hardy defeated Bassett in the semifinals in a 12-7 bout.

Before the world team trials, he competed in the US Open U20 wrestling championships and finished third in the 65kg category. Bassett's momentum was derailed by a single loss to Luke Stanich in the semifinals despite dominating all other rounds. The semi-final loss placed him in the consolation bracket, where he defeated Alex Braun and Noah Nininger to secure a podium finish.

When Bo Bassett revealed his four most significant wrestling moves

Bo Bassett, the #1 high school prospect of the class of 2026, revealed his four biggest moves in wrestling - snapdowns, firemans, tilts, and cradles - earlier this year. He said (via FloWrestling, 27:42 onwards):

“I think I got to put Snap down, you know, front headlock, go behind; that’s one. Number two will be, I’m going to stay on our feet; I’m going to go fireman’s. The reason is that if I hit a sweep and take a guy down, I’m only getting three. If I hit him with a fireman, I can transition to back points, so it could be seven. I love that; I think that’s huge," he said.

“Then next, sure, I will go with my tilt series, 100%. You've got to put that tilt series there, so we’ll go crosser as the tilt as the move, but it’s the whole tilt series. There’s a little more meaning behind that. And the fourth, I would have to say, cradles, because you can get hit from anywhere. That would be like my favourite pinning move,” he added.

Bassett is also a two-time PIAA State Champion and a three-time champion at the Ironman, Super 32, and Powerade tournaments.

