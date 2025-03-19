Indy Ignite's Elena Scott makes her feelings known on transformation of Pro Volleyball in the US

Indy Ignite's Elena Scott noted how the Pro Football scene in the US has shifted compared to her initial experience. Scott played for the Louisville Cardinals in college before shifting to Indy Ignite for her professional career.

Scott contributed to the Cardinals' 32-0 season in 2021 before they were defeated by the Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA semi-finals. She also played a key role in her college team's victories in 2022, though they finished as runners-up in the Championship finals to the Texas Longhorns women's volleyball team.

Scott, the four-time Defensive Player of the Week (2023), was selected as the ninth overall Draft pick by the Pro Volleyball Federation team Indy Ignite in December 2024. As she gears up to start the season, the 21-year-old sat with Emily Ehman to talk about the changing scenario of Pro volleyball in the USA.

She observed that club players now have increased opportunities to watch professional volleyball firsthand, which inspires them to pursue a future in the sport.

"I think it's so cool because when I was playing club at that age, pro volleyball in the U.S. was not a thing, and it's cool for these players to be able to come to these matches and experience this firsthand and kind of motivate them to be in our position one day."

Elena Scott was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and clinched the title in 2024 as well.

Indy Ignite's Elena Scott shared how her flair for volleyball was fostered at her home

Elena Scott playing at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Elena Scott began playing club volleyball for PNK Volleyball while she was a student at Mercy Academy. Her parents, Sheri and Robert Scott, remain regular attendees at her volleyball matches and are her greatest source of inspiration.

In a recent conversation with the Indy Ignite team, she recalled her early years, playing volleyball with her family in the backyard.

"I remember just playing in my backyard with my family from a very young age, and I started playing club from a very young age. I was born into a volleyball family, so honestly, my first memory is probably with volleyball."

In her senior year in Louisville, Elena Scott was an AVCA Division I Player of the Year Semifinalist, AVCA All-America First Team member, First Team All-ACC, AVCA All-South Region member, and AVCA First Serve Best Libero.

Scott will be present at Youth Volleyball Night, featuring the Indy Ignite taking on the Columbus Fury, on March 20, 2025..

