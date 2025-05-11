Injury setback at World Athletics Relays dents Jamaica's World Championships hopes

The Jamaican men's team faced a heartbreaking situation at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou on May 11. In the Men's 4x100m relay event, the Jamaican men's team registered a DNF as Julian Forte pulled up with an injury while trying to pass the baton to one of his teammates. The Jamaican Men's relay team consisted of Rohan Watson, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake, and Kishane Thompson.
Julian Forte has previously spoken about quitting track and field entirely after suffering an injury at the 2024 National Championships. After his setback at the World Athletics Relays, he will be hoping to put on a better showing in the next event as Jamaica can still qualify through the rankings system. The Men's team competed in the repechage round after dropping the baton in the 1st qualifying round on May 10.
At the World Athletics Relays on May 10, Jamaica registered a DNF after the baton was dropped in an exchange between Julian Forte and Yohan Blake, making it a series of bad events for Forte.
The finals of the 4x100m Men's event will be held on May 11 at 6:56 pm local time.
World Athletics Relays 2025: First 40 teams to have qualified for World Champs in Tokyo confirmed
The first 40 relay teams to have qualified for the World Championships in Tokyo through the World Athletics Relays have been confirmed. Great Britain & Northern Ireland, South Africa and USA have each qualified four teams for Tokyo, leaving the finals as their chance to earn additional prize money ahead of the World Championships.
Here is the full list of teams that have qualified for the finals:
Women’s 4x100m
Belgium, Canada, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Jamaica, Netherlands, Spain, United States
Men’s 4x100m
Canada, Italy, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Japan, Poland, South Africa, United States
Women’s 4x400m
Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, South Africa, Spain, United States
Men’s 4x400m
Belgium, Botswana, China, France, Great Britain & NI, Kenya, Portugal, South Africa
Mixed 4x400m
Australia, Belgium, Great Britain & NI, Ireland, Kenya, Poland, South Africa, United States
The Jamaican women's team put on a better showing than the men's team as they booked their place in the final with a second place finish on May 10. In the finals on Sunday, they will be one of the teams that will compete for prize money and preferential World Championships lane seeding positions.