Injury setback at World Athletics Relays dents Jamaica's World Championships hopes

The Jamaican men's team faced a heartbreaking situation at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou on May 11. In the Men's 4x100m relay event, the Jamaican men's team registered a DNF as Julian Forte pulled up with an injury while trying to pass the baton to one of his teammates. The Jamaican Men's relay team consisted of Rohan Watson, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake, and Kishane Thompson.

Ad

Julian Forte has previously spoken about quitting track and field entirely after suffering an injury at the 2024 National Championships. After his setback at the World Athletics Relays, he will be hoping to put on a better showing in the next event as Jamaica can still qualify through the rankings system. The Men's team competed in the repechage round after dropping the baton in the 1st qualifying round on May 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At the World Athletics Relays on May 10, Jamaica registered a DNF after the baton was dropped in an exchange between Julian Forte and Yohan Blake, making it a series of bad events for Forte.

The finals of the 4x100m Men's event will be held on May 11 at 6:56 pm local time.

World Athletics Relays 2025: First 40 teams to have qualified for World Champs in Tokyo confirmed

World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The first 40 relay teams to have qualified for the World Championships in Tokyo through the World Athletics Relays have been confirmed. Great Britain & Northern Ireland, South Africa and USA have each qualified four teams for Tokyo, leaving the finals as their chance to earn additional prize money ahead of the World Championships.

Ad

Here is the full list of teams that have qualified for the finals:

Women’s 4x100m

Belgium, Canada, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Jamaica, Netherlands, Spain, United States

Men’s 4x100m

Canada, Italy, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Japan, Poland, South Africa, United States

Women’s 4x400m

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, South Africa, Spain, United States

Men’s 4x400m

Belgium, Botswana, China, France, Great Britain & NI, Kenya, Portugal, South Africa

Ad

Mixed 4x400m

Australia, Belgium, Great Britain & NI, Ireland, Kenya, Poland, South Africa, United States

The Jamaican women's team put on a better showing than the men's team as they booked their place in the final with a second place finish on May 10. In the finals on Sunday, they will be one of the teams that will compete for prize money and preferential World Championships lane seeding positions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More