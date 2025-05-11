  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Injury setback at World Athletics Relays dents Jamaica's World Championships hopes

Injury setback at World Athletics Relays dents Jamaica's World Championships hopes

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified May 11, 2025 15:10 GMT
World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

The Jamaican men's team faced a heartbreaking situation at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou on May 11. In the Men's 4x100m relay event, the Jamaican men's team registered a DNF as Julian Forte pulled up with an injury while trying to pass the baton to one of his teammates. The Jamaican Men's relay team consisted of Rohan Watson, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake, and Kishane Thompson.

Ad

Julian Forte has previously spoken about quitting track and field entirely after suffering an injury at the 2024 National Championships. After his setback at the World Athletics Relays, he will be hoping to put on a better showing in the next event as Jamaica can still qualify through the rankings system. The Men's team competed in the repechage round after dropping the baton in the 1st qualifying round on May 10.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At the World Athletics Relays on May 10, Jamaica registered a DNF after the baton was dropped in an exchange between Julian Forte and Yohan Blake, making it a series of bad events for Forte.

The finals of the 4x100m Men's event will be held on May 11 at 6:56 pm local time.

World Athletics Relays 2025: First 40 teams to have qualified for World Champs in Tokyo confirmed

World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 - Day 2 - Source: Getty
World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The first 40 relay teams to have qualified for the World Championships in Tokyo through the World Athletics Relays have been confirmed. Great Britain & Northern Ireland, South Africa and USA have each qualified four teams for Tokyo, leaving the finals as their chance to earn additional prize money ahead of the World Championships.

Ad

Here is the full list of teams that have qualified for the finals:

Women’s 4x100m

Belgium, Canada, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Jamaica, Netherlands, Spain, United States

Men’s 4x100m

Canada, Italy, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Japan, Poland, South Africa, United States

Women’s 4x400m

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, South Africa, Spain, United States

Men’s 4x400m

Belgium, Botswana, China, France, Great Britain & NI, Kenya, Portugal, South Africa

Ad

Mixed 4x400m

Australia, Belgium, Great Britain & NI, Ireland, Kenya, Poland, South Africa, United States

The Jamaican women's team put on a better showing than the men's team as they booked their place in the final with a second place finish on May 10. In the finals on Sunday, they will be one of the teams that will compete for prize money and preferential World Championships lane seeding positions.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications