Is Noah Lyles the world leader in the 100m in 2024? A complete list of the top 5 fastest 100m sprinters of the Olympic season

Noah Lyles secured the top position in the 100m after recording his season-best time of 9.96 seconds at the 2024 USATF Bermuda Grand Prix. Despite the impressive performance, Lyles fell short of being at the top of the fastest time in 100m in the 2024 season.

With only 88 days left for this season's greatest sporting event to be held in Paris, the 2024 Paris Olympics, elite athletes, including Lyles, are showcasing their prospects at multiple events, building the momentum for the main event.

The fastest time feat has been achieved by 17-year-old Christian Miller, who set the time on April 20, 2024, at the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational in Clermont, Florida. Miller clocked an impressive time of 9.93 seconds, becoming the youngest person in history to break the under-10 seconds mark.

Lyles' 9.96 seconds, recorded in Bermuda, stands behind Miller. Favour Ashe set the fastest time in the 100m at the Florida Relays held on March 29 and 30, 2024, at the Percy Beard Track, Gainesville, clocking 9.99 seconds.

The top three times are followed by Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Akani Simbine. Lyles and Bednarek tied at the 2024 Tom Jones Invitational held at the Percy Beard Track, Gainesville, registering a time of 10.01 seconds. Simbine recorded his season best of 10.01 seconds on April 19 in South Africa and equaled it at the Shanghai Diamond League, leaving the two Americans, Christian Coleman and Kerley, behind.

"This is the blueprint for 2024" - Noah Lyles reflects on his 2023 season

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the Men's 200m Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

With his gaze fixed on securing multiple gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles recently reflected on his extraordinary 2023 season.

Lyles took home three gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital. He secured gold medals in the 100m and 200m after registering striking times of 9.83 and 19.52 seconds, respectively.

Further, he also contributed to the American squad's success by running the anchor leg in the 4x100m event and guiding the team to the top position on the podium.

During an interview with CNN, Noah Lyles looked back at his remarkable exploits, stating them as the blueprint for the Olympic year.

“To be honest, I think these last three years have all been build-ups,” Lyles said. “Now, if we look at last year in 2023, it was: ‘Okay, this is the blueprint for 2024.’ We nailed that so well, that now we’re just in an automatic pilot mode.”