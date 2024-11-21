"It has not always been easy"- Ilona Maher pens an emotional note for dance partner Alan Bersten as they qualify for the finals of DWTS

Ilona Maher dedicated her semi-final Viennese waltz performance to her dancing partner Alan Bersten at Dancing With the Stars and expressed anticipation over competing in the finals next week. Maher's score after both performances earned her highest record of the season.

Maher, the rugby sevens player who turned heads with her social media posts and sporting skills, clinched the bronze podium at the 2024 Paris Games. Having gained fame as an advocate for body positivity, Ilona Maher entered Dancing With the Stars as a celebrity participant after her Olympic success. The American has empowered women to embrace feminity and strength through her dances at DWTS.

She and her dancing partner Alan Bersten danced through seven rounds until attaining record scores on the semi-final night to qualify for the finals. On Tuesday this week, Ilona Maher and Bersten danced the paso doble to “Unholy (Orchestral Version)” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, their first performance of the night.

Maher took the stage in an icy blue dress while her partner donned a greyish-blue suit, dancing a Viennese waltz to “Golden Hour” by JVKE. After their performances, the dancing pair earned 57 out of 60, advancing to the finale and prompting Maher to pen a heartwarming note for Alan Bersten on Instagram.

"I wanted to dedicate this dance to the best partner I could have hoped for on this show, Alan. This experience has been one I will remember for the rest of my life with fondness because of what you made it for me. It has not always been easy and I still can’t figure out how to finish my arms but every hour with you in the studio has been a pleasure. Let’s give it our all this week one last time," her caption read.

Her scores earned her third position in the top five list. All the semi-finalists advanced to the finals with no elimination in the eighth round of DWTS.

Ilona Maher issued a bold message before her semi-finals performance at Dancing With the Stars

Before her semi-final dances, Ilona Maher shared what being one step away from the Mirrorball trophy would mean to her and all those whom she has been inspiring with body image-related discussions.

"I'm a tough rugby player who loves to lift weights and run through people. So making it to the finale would only reinforce the message that you can be elegant and graceful and not hold yourself back from trying things that you want to because of how you look or how people perceive you," Maher said. (USA Today)

The finale episode of the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars will stream on November 26, 2024.

