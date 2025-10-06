  • home icon
"It became a fast process"- Justine Wong-Orantes reflects on how John Cook got involved in her Nebraska Volleyball recruitment

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 06, 2025 18:05 GMT
John Cook and Justine Wong-Orantes (Image via: Both Getty)
Former Nebraska Volleyball player Justine Wong-Orantes shed light on her initial experience of playing as a libero, which led to her recruitment to the Huskers by former head coach John Cook. Wong-Orantes has been one of the most influential liberos during her time for the Huskers.

In her 4 years for the Huskers, she registered over 1800 digs to her name and was a solid backbone of the team in the defensive section of the court. However, her natural position on the volleyball court was not that of a libero, but she started off her career as a setter.

Speaking in a recent interview, Wong-Orantes revealed that her club coach decided to try her out as a libero in a club tournament, which came to the attention of former Huskers assistant coach Dan Connors and eventually Cook. Following this, she visited the University of Nebraska in an official capacity and was then recruited by Cook and the Huskers. She said (via Hail Varsity):

"My background is like I was a setter, like all up until my senior year of high school and my club coach decided to put me as a libero for one of our tournaments and it was a big tournament, end-of-the-year tournament like junior nationals, and Dan Connors was assistant coach for Nebraska and he had seen me playing libero and he was texting Cook and then it became a fast process."
"I remember at the end of the tournament, speaking to both of them and then setting up an official visit, and months later, I was going to Nebraska."
Former Nebraska Volleyball player, Justine Wong-Orantes, plays for the LOVB Omaha and is also playing at the AU Pro Volleyball Championships, which will go on till October 13.

Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook made her feelings known in his statue unveiling ceremony at the Bob Devaney

John Cook (Image via: Getty)
John Cook shared his emotions after his statue was unveiled at the Bob Devaney Sports Center last month. Speaking during the ceremony, Cook expressed his happiness at the honor he received from Nebraska Volleyball.

Additionally, he also pointed at the crowd, stating that everyone in the crowd had helped him achieve what he has done. He said (via Hail Varsity, 16:25 onwards):

"This is pretty overwhelming to have a statue up here, but I am looking around the crowd, and I see pretty much everybody had something to do with this, whether you are part of Nebraska Volleyball, supporting us, and like Troy (Dannen) said, it's a team effort."
During the conversation, former Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook also admired current head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's team, who are still unbeaten in the 2025 season.

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Edited by Soumik Bhattacharya
