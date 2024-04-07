Fans recently reacted to Sha'Carri Richardson and Twanisha Terry's exemplary show of sportsmanship towards Shashalee Forbes during the Miramar Invitational in Florida. Forbes faced an untimely injury during her run in the women's 100m event.

Forbes started off well as she maintained a fierce pace for the first few meters. However, she couldn't reach far and started limping due to an injury. She couldn't even walk without the support of an official who assisted her alongside the running tracks. Later on, she was lent a helping hand by fellow track and field athletes Richardson and Terry.

Even though Sha'Carri Richardson was not a part of the Miramar Invitational, it didn't prevent her from displaying a show of sportsmanship. However, fans have raised questions about the organizing committee of the event after the 2016 Olympic medalist was left in pain on the tracks for a long period.

"Respect to TT & SR for helping out, but I’m APPALLED that she got carried to a fence by an official where she was left in extreme discomfort. The people involved with the meet should be ashamed of themselves. To say we’re a professional sport, we sure don’t act like one."

"Mixed feelings seeing this pic …While I applaud the athletes for helping out a fellow athlete in a time of need … it should NEVER have had to come to this. Why are you organizing a meet with no medical team in place??"

"It shouldn't have come to this, the meet organizer dem fi shame"

Sha'Carri Richardson withdraws from the Miramar Invitational

The reigning 100m world champion, Sha'Carri Richardson announced her withdrawal from the Miramar Invitational in Florida just a few days before the commencement of the tournament.

She announced her update through a video on her Instagram story. However, the 24-year-old didn't provide a valid reason for this decision. She was just heard saying:

"Hey everyone I just wanted everybody to know that I will not be competing this weekend in Miramar."

The Texas native was one of the favorites going into the tournament, especially after her solid performance last year in Budapest. Richardson is most probably going to start her outdoor season with Wanda's Diamond League in Xiamen.

The event could prove to be a good training ground before the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, she will face some strong competition from other high-profile contenders.