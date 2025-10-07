"It was a disappointing effort"- Penn State coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley gets real about loss to Nebraska Volleyball team

Penn State coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley expressed her thoughts about their match against the Nebraska Volleyball team. The match raised great anticipation among fans, as Penn State had defeated the Nebraska volleyball team in the semi-finals of the 2024-25 NCAA season.
However, the Nebraska Volleyball team dominated the match to clinch the victory with a commanding sweep, with a score of 25-6, 25-15, and 25-13. Rebekah Allick and Bergen Reilly put forward dominant performances, with Reilly having a .437 hitting percentage, tallying 26 assists, and eight digs.
The Nebraska Volleyball team avenged their losses in 2024 and extended their unbeaten streak in 2025 as they target the National Championship title with their new coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, in charge of the team. Penn State's coach, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, spoke about the team's performance in a post-match interview and expressed her disappointment in the team's effort.
Schumacher-Cawley lauded Nebraska's incredible effort and shared that Penn State did not respond well, as if they weren't prepared for the challenge.
“It was a disappointing effort on our part. I think that’s a really good Nebraska team, but I don’t think we responded well and weren’t ready to go," she said.
Moreover, delving deeper into the aspects of the games, Schumacher-Cawley expressed that Penn State did not perform well in defense, which affected the overall momentum of the game.
" Defensively, we were really bad. They were able to set anywhere along the net that they wanted. Sometimes it was uncontested," she added.
Nebraska Volleyball team's coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about their unbeaten streak in the season
Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's unbeaten streak in the season in a radio interview after defeating Penn State. The former Husker shared that it is very hard to maintain the team's consistency amid tight schedules during matches.
Moreover, she shared that it can also be tough for players to get used to new gyms on short notice as they continue their campaign in the 2025 season. However, Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her satisfaction with the team's performance and expressed her elation at receiving massive support from Nebraska fans.
“It’s a lot harder to do than people realize, coming off a really late flight, late night, turn around and play the next day, get used to a completely new gym. All things considered, I’m pretty satisfied that we played a lot of people and we didn’t miss a beat when people were in and out of the lineup," she said.
Dani Busboom Kelly hopes that they continue with their momentum in the season while targeting the National Championship title.