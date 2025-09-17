"It was a grateful and disappointing moment"- Kishane Thompson gets honest about Jamaica winning gold and silver at the World Athletics Championships

Kishane Thompson recently shared his honest views on Jamaica winning the gold and silver medals in the men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships. This is Jamaica's first men's 100m 1-2 at a global championship since the 2012 Summer Games.

Ad

The men's 100m finals at the World Athletics Championships on September 14 in Tokyo saw Oblique Seville win the gold medal. The win also gave Jamaica its first gold medal in the men's 100m race after Bolt in the 2016 Olympics. He ran an impressive time of 9.77 s, and behind him was Thompson, who claimed the second-place finish after recording 9.82 s.

Noah Lyles bagged the bronze medal and clocked his season's best time of 9.89 s. Following this terrific showdown, Thompson appeared in a conversation with Citius Mag, where he was asked about Jamaica winning gold and silver at the championships.(12:55 onwards)

Ad

Trending

"For Jamaica on a whole I think that's a really good thing because it's been a while since one we've gotten the gold and actually gotten a gold and silver. Yeah. So, it's a great thing for Jamaica. For me, it was a grateful I said it before, I can't remember. I said it was a grateful and disappointing moment and I'm for me but seeing that my countryman of big civil got the gold got the silver, I was really proud of him honestly you know you guys know the story with him and so forth but yeah it was a really phenomenal feeling for the both of us at the end of the day," said Kishane Thompson.

Ad

Ad

Ahead of his semi-final race at the World Championships in Tokyo, Thompson was seen resembling Usain Bolt's iconic gestures while he bumped fists with a volunteer. The legendary sprinter was also infamous for how he treated the staff and volunteers with kindness.

Kishane Thompson opened up about his ultimate goal after winning the 100m at the Jamaican Trials

Kishane Thompson recently competed in the 100m at the Jamaican National Trials, which took place from June 26 to 29, 2025, at the National Stadium in Kingston. The 24-year-old delivered a dominant performance, registering a time of 9.75 s to stand atop the podium, defeating Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake.

Ad

Following this triumph, he became the sixth-fastest in the world and sat for a post-match conference with Citius Mag, where he opened up about his bigger future goals. Revealing his desire to win a gold medal, he said:

"Just one target, honestly. If I'm to be honest, everybody wants a gold, that's the only target. I won't come here and say, 'Hey, I want the silver or I just want a medal. I want the gold. I need the gold. Everyone that lines up is going for the gold," Kishane Thompson said.

Kishane Thompson kickstarted his 2025 season by competing at the Central Hurdles, Relays & Field Events Meet, where he ran in the 60m and claimed first place after posting a personal best time of 6.48s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More