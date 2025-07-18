"It was a pretty dark time" - Olivia Dunne opens up on Simone Biles and other gymnasts' struggles amid massive Karolyi Ranch controversy

Olivia Dunne reflected on the moment Simone Biles and other gymnasts struggled with amid the Karolyi Ranch controversy. Dunne explained how the time around the Karolyi Ranch, known for its strict and controlling environment, was a painful experience for many gymnasts.

The eating habits at the camp were strictly monitored, with the gymnasts being forced to meet specific beauty standards. The gymnasts also suffered abuse at the hands of national team doctor Larry Nassar. Several gymnasts, including Biles, Aly Raisman, and others, testified against Nassar.

In a recent podcast, What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Dunne said that although she used to compete for Team USA, she doesn't speak about it much, as it was a tough time for many gymnasts due to the issues that arose at the ranch.

"So I used to compete for Team USA, I feel like not a lot of people actually know that," Dunne said (2:40 onwards). "I don't talk about it too much because in some people's lives, it was a pretty dark time because of the Karoli Ranch and those things that came along with USA Gymnastics at the time. But I did compete for Team USA, and we would go to Italy, compete, we won gold, that was one of the biggest honors of my life. But, I mean, it was just not the right environment for me, and I kept getting hurt."

Dunne represented the American junior team at the Jesolo Trophy competition in March 2017, where they secured a gold medal in the team all-around event. She made her senior debut for the team Jesolo, Italy, in 2018.

"One of my first real injuries" - Olivia Dunne opens up on an injury that ended her Olympic dream

Olivia Dunne at a meet against the Auburn Tigers in Alabama. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about an injury that ended her Olympic dreams. She enjoyed a remarkable career until 2018, when she suffered from a severe ankle injury, which marred her progress. In the same podcast, What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Dunne reflected:

"I was actually competing on hurt ankle. I think the 2018 USA Championships and part of my ankle bone died. It's called an OCD, it just died, so my Olympic dreams died with it. So I ended up kind of healed a little bit, it stopped bothering me, and I went to college after that, but it was so painful, that was like, one of my first real injuries."

Olivia Dunne's notable achievement in collegiate gymnastics was the Tiger squad winning their first NCAA title in 2024.

