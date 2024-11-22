"It was pretty easy, simple" - Simone Biles explains her experience working as a mentor on The Voice

Simone Biles reflected on her experience as a guest mentor on NBC's 'The Voice' reality show. In the episode, set to air on Monday, November 25, she will be seen sharing a frame with the iconic US rapper Snoop Dogg to offer insights to the contestants and instill confidence in them.

Biles was the front runner of the US women's gymnastics team that lost the gold podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but redeemed the top spot in Paris 2024. She won the individual all-around and vault and clinched the silver in the floor exercise. Following the Games, the 27-year-old embarked on the Gold Over America tour on September 26 and concluded it on November 3 after performing across 30 US cities.

To inspire people with her experiences, Biles recently shared a frame with US rapper Snoop Dogg at NBC's 'The Voice', mentoring five vocalists for them to crack live shows. In an interview, the 30-time World medalist shared how advising the contestants was simple and her work was to motivate the contestants with valuable insights.

Trending

"We (she and Snoop Dogg) were able to riff off each other and give the artists the best insight going into the next round. “It was pretty easy, simple. We’re both very mellow. But if we need to bring that energy up, then we can. For us, it was about instilling confidence going into the next week.” (via Washington Times)

Simone Biles added:

"These are the learning steps: Learn, process, go back in and work. They all have the vocal talent. It’s about harnessing that, knowing when to bring it out and which songs to sing and which genre you fit in. And what you want your legacy to be. This is truly a special show as well as the judging. They don’t get to see the physical appearance first. It’s all off of ears, listening and putting their craft together as well.”

On October 25, 2024, Netflix released the second season of 'Simone Biles Rising,' covering Biles' Paris Olympics journey.

Snoop Dogg shares reason behind selecting Simone Biles as mentor in the playoff round

Biles in attendance at the Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears - (Source: Getty)

Snoop Dogg is the coach of 'The Voice' alongside Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé, each on a mission to find a singing talent and make them a phenomenon. Dogg invited Biles as a guest mentor and explained why choosing her was wise considering her experience as a performer.

"We have the best experience and knowledge to give to these performers. She’s a performer. I’m a performer. We’ve performed under extreme conditions. We always do our best. But sometimes things happen behind closed doors that you don’t know about. So, we’re able to speak to those things and give them real reassurance," said the rapper. (via Washington Times)

On November 20, 2024, Simone Biles was the presenter at the 2024 CMA Awards, where she handed the award to singer Lainey Wilson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback