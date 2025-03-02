"It's actually my name" - Usain Bolt opens up about people being perplexed by his last name amid correlations with running speed

Usain Bolt has opened up about how people assumed his last name 'Bolt' was the nickname he earned for his blazing speed on the track. The Jamaican was the most formidable athlete in track and field during his illustrious career.

Usain Bolt boasts world records in the 100m, and 200m while winning eight Olympic medals. He retired from track and field after the 2017 World Championships in London.

He recently sat in a conversation with his former rival, Justin Gatlin, to reminisce about their competition days and share different anecdotes. Gatlin's co-host Rodney Green revealed that people often disbelieved the track legend's last name was 'Bolt'. Gatlin joined forces and said:

"It was just so coincidental and convenient I was like listen this man is fast as hell. He fast as lightning and his last name Bolt. I was like, he is destined to be."

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist shared how people always expressed surprise on knowing his actual name, saying:

"A lot of people didn't believe it though people asked, 'So, what's your real name? I go and say Bolt. And they go 'Bolt is the actual last name?' I was like 'yeah' because people felt like it was a nickname that people gave me yeah and it's my actual last name." (50:36 onwards)

Rodney Green then recalled the magical moment when Bolt finished first in the 100m event at the 2013 World Championships. Lightning flashed in the sky when the latter touched the finish line, a scene that became symbolic in the history of track and field.

Usain Bolt talks about becoming the face of Jamaica for his track skills but facing backlash when he disappointed in races

Usain Bolt looks on during the IAAF World Championships 2011 - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt started making waves since very young. At 15, he won the Junior World Championships title in Jamaica and became the poster boy for all the Jamaicans. However, when he lost a race, the same people turned their backs and lashed out for the underwhelming results. Speaking of how his people have always been passionate about sports, Bolt said:

"So when I was 15, I won in Jamaica. Everywhere I went to Jamaica, people would be like, 'Oh, this young kid here. So I was used to it. And when I ran bad, I was used to the backlash also. So I got both things from when I was young. So I understood how it was..."

He added:

"And I kind of figured it out by talking to older people, like why are they like this? And they go on, bro, that's just Jamaicans. They love you when you're winning, they hate you when you lose it. You know what I mean? So they say it."

Besides his Olympic triumphs, Bolt won 14 medals in the World Championships, 11 of which were gold. There were three instances of the event where the Jamaican won three gold medals, including Berlin 2009, where he set what remains the 200m world record.

