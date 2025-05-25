“It's always nerve-wracking” - Femke Bol shares honest opinion about her upcoming season debut at the Rabat Diamond League

Femke Bol is gearing up to make her season debut at the 2025 Rabat Diamond League. The Dutch hurdler has a particularly strong record when competing at DL events, but she recently revealed that each competition is always nerve-wracking for her.

Bol made her Diamond League debut in 2021 in Florence, winning the 400m hurdles race in a time of 53.44s. Since then, the Olympic gold-medalist has maintained an unbeaten streak in the league. Over the past four years, the 25-year-old has clinched 25 DL victories and four back-to-back Diamond League Trophies.

Now, as she prepares for the Rabat DL, Femke Bol revealed that she gets nervous prior to each meet despite her stunning record in Diamond League races. Speaking to media in a press conference, she said,

“It's always nerve-wracking, I think. And it's always something special. In this Diamond League Rabat, I've never been before. So, that makes it extra-special, that I can do one I've never done before. And I don't want to get used to it, I don't get used to it, so I'm happy about that.”

The Rabat Diamond League is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 and the women's 400m hurdles race will take place at 19:04 PM local time.

Femke Bol shares her targets for her season opener

Bol at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

After a busy 2024, Femke Bol chose to forego the 2025 indoor season. While she did compete in the relay events at the European Indoor Championships, the upcoming Rabat Diamond League will mark her first solo outing of the season.

In the press conference prior to the meet, Bol revealed that she has no time targets for her race, saying,

“The first one I never really try to think too much about times with hurdles especially. It's mostly about executing a clean race. So I'm just excited to go out there compete against some great athletes and try my best.”

She went on to add that she would be trying out a new stride pattern on Sunday, explaining,

“(For the) last weeks we've been working on changing a bit the hurdle approach. I will still do my 14 stride but I will mirror a bit my first 100 meters. I will go with the different legs, I will start with my wrong leg over the first hurdle. So this will be exciting and it's a nice challenge.”

Alongside Femke Bol, the 400m hurdles event at the Rabat Diamond League will feature Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight, Zenéy van der Walt, and Tate Cassandra.

