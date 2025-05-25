  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • “It's always nerve-wracking” - Femke Bol shares honest opinion about her upcoming season debut at the Rabat Diamond League

“It's always nerve-wracking” - Femke Bol shares honest opinion about her upcoming season debut at the Rabat Diamond League

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified May 25, 2025 01:21 GMT
World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 - Previews - Source: Getty
Femke Bol speaks about her season opener (Image Source: Getty)

Femke Bol is gearing up to make her season debut at the 2025 Rabat Diamond League. The Dutch hurdler has a particularly strong record when competing at DL events, but she recently revealed that each competition is always nerve-wracking for her.

Ad

Bol made her Diamond League debut in 2021 in Florence, winning the 400m hurdles race in a time of 53.44s. Since then, the Olympic gold-medalist has maintained an unbeaten streak in the league. Over the past four years, the 25-year-old has clinched 25 DL victories and four back-to-back Diamond League Trophies.

Now, as she prepares for the Rabat DL, Femke Bol revealed that she gets nervous prior to each meet despite her stunning record in Diamond League races. Speaking to media in a press conference, she said,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It's always nerve-wracking, I think. And it's always something special. In this Diamond League Rabat, I've never been before. So, that makes it extra-special, that I can do one I've never done before. And I don't want to get used to it, I don't get used to it, so I'm happy about that.”

The Rabat Diamond League is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 and the women's 400m hurdles race will take place at 19:04 PM local time.

Ad

Femke Bol shares her targets for her season opener

Bol at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 (Image Source: Getty)
Bol at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

After a busy 2024, Femke Bol chose to forego the 2025 indoor season. While she did compete in the relay events at the European Indoor Championships, the upcoming Rabat Diamond League will mark her first solo outing of the season.

Ad

In the press conference prior to the meet, Bol revealed that she has no time targets for her race, saying,

“The first one I never really try to think too much about times with hurdles especially. It's mostly about executing a clean race. So I'm just excited to go out there compete against some great athletes and try my best.”
Ad

She went on to add that she would be trying out a new stride pattern on Sunday, explaining,

“(For the) last weeks we've been working on changing a bit the hurdle approach. I will still do my 14 stride but I will mirror a bit my first 100 meters. I will go with the different legs, I will start with my wrong leg over the first hurdle. So this will be exciting and it's a nice challenge.”

Alongside Femke Bol, the 400m hurdles event at the Rabat Diamond League will feature Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight, Zenéy van der Walt, and Tate Cassandra.

About the author
Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhi Acharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications