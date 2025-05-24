Rabat Diamond League 2025: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

Olympic champions Letsile Tebogo and Femke Bol are ready to headline the fourth stop of the 2025 Diamond League in Rabat on May 25, 2025. Other promising track and field champions like Soufiane El Bakkali, Beatrice Chebet, and Emmanuel Wanyonyi will also bring their A games to the Meeting International Mohammed VI over the weekend.

High jumper Hamish Kerr, who won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games, will also join the roster alongside shot put athlete Ryan Crouser in the Moroccan capital. Femke Bol, who started her 2025 season with gold-winning performances in the mixed 4x400m and women's 4x400m relay events at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, will begin her outdoor season in Rabat Diamond League.

She will be in contention for the 400m hurdles title, whereas 200m reigning Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo will vie for the half-lap win. He was last seen in action at the Doha stop, winning his forte event.

Schedule and order of events of the 2025 Rabat Diamond League

Bol at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day Four - (Source: Getty)

The fourth Diamond League stop will take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Below is the complete schedule and order of events of the Rabay event. (all times are in WEST, an hour ahead of UTC/GMT)

High jump men - 18:20

Shot put men - 18:31

Pole vault women - 18:45

400m hurdles women - 19:04

100m men - 19:15

800m men - 19:25

100m women - 19:35

Javelin women - 19:41

400m men - 19:44

1500m men - 19:54

3000m women - 20:07

200m men - 20:25

800m women - 20:34

3000m steeplechase men - 20:46

Shericka Jackson will open her 100m season at the 2025 Rabat Diamond League 2025

Jackson at the 2024 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-Galan - (Source: Getty)

Shericka Jackson, one of the most formidable Jamaican sprinters, was vying for a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Games. However, she had to sit out due to an injury. Jackson returned to the track in 2025, posting an underwhelming 60m performance at the World Indoor Championships, followed by a 300m bronze finish at the Miramar Invitational and a 200m silver in Xiamen Diamond League.

The 30-year-old participated in the women's 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Relays, finishing second in the heats with the Jamaican team. In the finals, they trailed Great Britain and Spain in third.

Jackson, who boasts five Olympic medalists, will grace the 100m line-up for the first time this season at the Rabat Diamond League stop.

