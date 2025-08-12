'It's demonic' - Riley Gaines slams Boston Children's Hospital video about gender affirming care, including uterus removal

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines shared her reaction to Boston Children's Hospital's new video about gender affirming care. Gaines called out the administration for allegedly supporting gender-affirming care, including uterus removal.The 25-year-old former swimmer reshared a video on her X account [formerly Twitter], which showed a physician from the hospital, Dr. Frances Grimstad, explaining the details of a gender affirming hysterectomy. According to Dr. Grimstad, there is not much of a difference between a normal hysterectomy and a gender affirming hysterectomy.Gaines responded to the same by writing on her X timeline,&quot;This woman is giddy about the thought/practice of removing a healthy uterus from a young girl. This is far beyond dystopian or Orwellian. It's demonic.&quot;Gaines had previously shared her thoughts on Boston Children's Hospital's decision to continue with gender affirming care practices, despite an executive order issued against the same by the current US administration led by President Donald Trump. She wrote on her X timeline,&quot;They swore up and down they weren't performing this butchery, now they're telling you they always have and that they'll continue doing so. They received ~$230 million in taxpayer dollars in 2024 alone...&quot;Riley Gaines previously campaigned against District Judge John Bates in February 2025 for ordering President Trump to restore gender affirming care information on certain websites.When Riley Gaines called out Nancy Pelosi for backing gender affirming careTurning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: GettyRiley Gaines previously expressed her thoughts on Nancy Pelosi's views on gender affirming care. Pelosi is a Democratic politician who has served as the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.A few days ago, Pelosi backed gender affirming care for transgender kids as she said,&quot;Well, that's something I'm working for at the national level, and we are hoping that we can have gender-affirming care for our trans kids. And it's a sad thing for us. I don't know what effect we can have nationally with what we have going on in the White House and in the Congress. It's really very sad.&quot;Gaines responded to the same by posting on her X account,Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_LINKWhen she says &quot;gender-affirming care for our trans kids&quot;, she really means &quot;unregulated child butchery for vulnerable kids who have been lied to&quot;Riley Gaines had previously called out former actress and transgender activist Cynthia Nixon for supporting gender affirming care. Nixon had protested against the executive order issued by the US administration by organizing a protest at the NYU Langone Hospital in Manhattan in February 2025.