'They received ~$230 million in taxpayer dollars' - Riley Gaines reacts as Boston Children's hospital reaffirms commitment to gender affirming care

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently reacted to Boston Children's Hospital's decision on gender affirming care. The hospital issued a statement, reaffirming its commitment to gender affirming care for minors.Gaines shared a post by X user @libsoftiktok, which contained the statement issued to the media by the hospital. Previously, politicians from the Democratic party and certain journalists had claimed that the aforementioned hospital wasn't involved in gender affirming care.According to the statement issued by the hospital,&quot;Boston Children's Hospital has always been and always will be committed to providing the best care for ALL of our patients, regardless of their gender identity. The belief that all children deserve the opportunity to live, grow and thrive with love and support, is foundational to who we are and what we do.&quot;Gaines responded to the statement by posting her thoughts on her X account [formerly Twitter],&quot;They swore up and down they weren't performing this butchery, now they're telling you they always have and that they'll continue doing so. They received ~$230 million in taxpayer dollars in 2024 alone...&quot;Riley Gaines had previously called out District Judge John Bates in February 2025 for ordering President Trump to restore gender affirming care information on certain websites. Following the executive orders issued by Donald Trump, several scientific data related to gender-affirming care info had been struck off from the websites of HHS, CDC, as well as the FDA.Riley Gaines reacts to Supreme Court ruling allowing states to restrict gender affirming care for minorsRiley Gaines reacts to the Supreme Court ruling over gender affirming care for minors [Image Source: Getty]Riley Gaines had previously reacted to the Supreme Court's ruling over gender affirming care for minors. In June 2025, the apex court of the United States upheld the Tennessee State Bill 1, which effectively banned any kind of gender transition surgery on minors.The swimmer turned social activist posted her thoughts on the same, as she wrote on her X account:&quot;Huge win for children and common sense! SCOTUS ruled 6-3 to enable states to legally restrict chemical and surgical castration for minors. Thank you, @AGTennessee! Let kids be kids.&quot;Riley Gaines had previously called out Hollywood star Cynthia Nixon over her comments on gender affirming care. Nixon had protested against the US executive order that banned gender affirming care in February 2025 by protesting in front of the NYU Langone Hospital in Manhattan, as she talked about taking pride in bearing two transgender children.