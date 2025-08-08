Riley Gaines expressed her opinion as the politician, Nancy Pelosi, showed her support for gender-affirming care in California. Pelosi, who was the first woman Speaker of the U.S House of Representatives, discussed the possibility of having gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Gaines criticized Pelosi for her comments, saying that any gender-related procedure targets vulnerable young kids who have been misled about their identity.

Ad

Riley Gaines is one of the most popular conservative activists in the United States. She gained prominence for being a vocal advocate against the inclusion of transgender women in women's sports, a cause she has been actively involved in since competing as a swimmer in the NCAA Championships. Gaines tied for fifth place with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the NCAA Championships in 2022, but while Thomas received a trophy for fifth place, Gaines did not. She was also part of the group of athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for transgender participation in women's sports.

Ad

Trending

Nancy Pelosi discussed the possibility of having gender-affirming care for transgender minors, saying:

"Well, that's something I'm working for at the national level, and we are hoping that we can have gender-affirming care for our trans kids. And it's a sad thing for us. I don't know what effect we can have nationally with what we have going on in the White House and in the Congress. It's really very sad."

Ad

Gaines responded to her comments, writing on X:

"When she says "gender-affirming care for our trans kids", she really means "unregulated child butchery for vulnerable kids who have been lied to""

Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_ When she says "gender-affirming care for our trans kids", she really means "unregulated child butchery for vulnerable kids who have been lied to"

Ad

Gaines was also present when President Donald Trump signed the executive order that banned transgender women from women's sports.

Riley Gaines on Donald Trump: "We are finally seeing action"

Gaines reacts as President Trump Signs No Men In Women's Sports Executive Order - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines made her feelings known on the executive order that President Donald Trump passed, which was titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" in February earlier this year.

Ad

In a speech Gaines delivered at an event organized by Turning Point USA, she said:

"Under President Trump, we are finally seeing action, especially on the cultural front lines. This administration is pushing back and restoring sanity where the left tried desperately to sew confusion. Of course, on day one, Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring there are only two sexes, male and female."

Riley Gaines competed for the University of Kentucky, where she was a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More