"It’s going to blow the world up"- Gable Steveson makes feelings known for Carter Starocci as they both target NCAA Championship title

Gable Steveson expressed his thoughts about Carter Starocci as they geared up to compete in the NCAA Wrestling Championships in their final year of eligibility as college athletes. Stevenson expressed his admiration for Starocci and revealed how winning the national championships for the fifth time would be a huge achievement.

Carter Starocci announced his return to Penn State for the fifth year in 2024 and expressed his desire to dominate the circuit once again to extend his unbeaten title streak. On the other hand, Gable Steveson returned to the NCAA circuit after a three-year hiatus as he went to pursue his dreams in the WWE.

Both Starocci and Gable Steveson put forward dominating performances at the Big Ten Championships 2025 and won the title in the respective weight divisions. Steveson won the Big Ten title for the fourth time and became the first heavyweight wrestler to achieve this feat in the history of the sport.

As they geared up for the NCAA Wrestling Championships in the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, Steveson spoke about a variety of topics in an interview with YDR. The American athlete expressed his excitement to compete in the NCAA national championships and spoke about Carter Starocci's fifth consecutive appearance in the prestigious tournament.

"If he … Sorry. When he wins Saturday night, he’s going to go out and be a five-time national champ and it’s going to blow the world up. Shout out to him, shout out to Penn State," he said.

Gable Steveson on returning to the NCAA Circuit

Gable Steveson celebrates his gold medal at the Paris Olympics: Day 14 - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson spoke to Flo Wrestling about his return to the NCAA circuit after winning the Big Ten Championship title. The American wrestler expressed how he was impressed by the new style of wrestling and the surprise element of the sport is something that interests him a lot.

He hoped to improve multiple aspects of his performance as he geared up for the NCAA Championships.

"Just new style you know, and just not knowing what to expect and he doesn't either. So its a great thing in wrestling, you prepare for it. Four matches, five matches and you get the best guy out there and he's going to come with some new assignment. So, I'm so greatful for the opportunities, greatful for his presence and for him getting better for me too," he said.

Furthermore, he expressed his desire to continue his domination by increasing the amount of takedowns in his future matches.

"No, I want more takedowns. I want to go out there and keep dominating. I want bonus points and hopefully, in a few weeks I can repeat that success," he concluded.

Steveson will be in action in the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which are scheduled from March 20 to March 22, 2025.

