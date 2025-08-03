"It's hard"- Nikki Hiltz gets candid on Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track amid league's payments delay

Nikki Hiltz recently shared their take on the payments issue with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league. As per reports, Johnson's league, after the conclusion of its debut event a few months ago, hasn't paid back its athletes so far.

Hiltz was a part of the league as a racer and competed in all three events in Kingston, Miami, and Philadelphia. They clinched several podium finishes across this race, including a first-place finish in the 800m event at the Jamaican capital. However, Hiltz also hasn't received their payments from Johnson's league.

Speaking about this in a recent interview after their 1500m victory at the USATF Championships, Hiltz shared that this payment issue is something quite expected in the sport, and they have faith in the GST league that it will pay back to the athletes. Hiltz also remarked that they want the GST to solve this issue, as they want the track leagues to bloom. Hiltz said (via Citius Mag on YouTube; 7:25 onwards):

"I mean, it's hard because this sport like there was an indoor meet, I didn't get paid like an entire year before. So, I think it's sadly just like expected like the delay in money but obviously this is a little bit of a different situation. I believe them when they say that it's coming, so that's all I can do is hope. I just want it to work out because I want leagues to succeed."

At the USATF Nationals, Nikki Hiltz succeeded in booking their place in the World Championships in Tokyo after winning the 1500m finals, clocking 4:03.15. Notably, Hiltz has also made headlines recently for their stance against World Athletics' policies of gene testing for female athletes before the World Championships.

Nikki Hiltz comments on training with 1500m runners before USATF Nationals

Nikki Hiltz (Image via: Getty)

Nikki Hiltz recently shared their thoughts on training with 1500m runners and the benefits they got before the USATF Championships 2025. Speaking after the prelims race in the event, Hiltz shared that the major part of their training group is the bond and friendship within the group.

Hiltz further spoke about the relationships between them and said (via runnerspace, 0:22 onwards):

"I mean it's just been so fun, like the best part of our group is the energy and we're all the same age, kind of just like we've been all competitors but we've also had this friendship."

Other than their Grand Slam Track performances in the season, Nikki Hiltz also clinched a US Indoor title early on.

