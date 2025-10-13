'It's just so disrespectful'- Calls mount as Nebraska Volleyball fans raise voice against blunder during match against Purdue

Head coach of Nebraska Volleyball, Dani Busboom Kelly, is once again in the news, but this time for different reasons. The recent error by the broadcasters during the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ game with the Purdue Boilermakers has left many Nebraska fans fuming.

During the game between Nebraska and Purdue, the commentators allegedly addressed the head coach's name incorrectly, instead of taking the proper name, i.e., Dani Busboom Kelly. Fans expressed their anger over the social media platform X [formerly Twitter].

X user @eliash10 led the initiative by posting the following note,

"I’m going to have to mute these clowns. Nebraska fans aren’t “able to travel” bc our team is elite. We travel for our teams that are less than elite too. We love our teams. And FTL her name is Dani BUSBOOM Kelly."

The user further commented in a reply to another user, indicating that this might not be a random slip of a tongue.

"Getting DBK’s name wrong consistently is just inexcusable to me"

A user simply asked if the broadcasters were college students as he wrote,

"Is it the college kids on the mic?"

Another user added,

"I know they have to learn and get experience but yikes. It also appears to me that about 90% of the time whoever’s doing the broadcast seems to be definitely fans of the other teams."

One user recounted a similar incident with Nebraska player Bergen Reilly as she commented,

"Not just DBK’s name, Bergen Reilly is a junior not a senior; allick is not a transfer. It was crazy how much they got wrong."

Despite the error made by the commentators, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly led the Nebraska Cornhuskers to their 16th consecutive victory of the season against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Huskers will now rest for a while before competing against the Michigan State Spartans on October 17.

Dani Busboom Kelly talks about the key factor that helped Nebraska Volleyball to extend their unbeaten streak

Dani Busboom Kelly at 2024 NCAA Championships [Image Source : Getty]

Dani Busboom Kelly revealed the key factor that has helped the Nebraska Cornhuskers extend their unbeaten streak in the 2025 season. In a post-match interview, the head coach remarked,

“Purdue came out on absolute fire, and we were really steady and didn’t get flustered. We stayed with our identity and what makes us great, which is our balanced offense and set in the middle. (Allick) makes some errors, and we don’t go away from her. It’s all signs of a great team that’s continued to develop in the six sets this weekend."

The head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers further mentioned maintaining consistency amidst competing with tight schedules as she added,

“It’s a lot harder to do than people realize, coming off a really late flight, late night, turn around and play the next day, get used to a completely new gym. All things considered, I’m pretty satisfied that we played a lot of people and we didn’t miss a beat when people were in and out of the lineup."

Dani Busboom Kelly joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the head coach in December 2024, after John Cook retired following the 2024 NCAA Championships. Kelly had previously led the Louisville Cardinals to a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships last year.

