Quincy Wilson put forward a strong performance yet again in the men's 400m at the Ed Murphy Classic 2025. The youngster dominated the line-up and broke the U18 world record in the 400m with a performance of 44.10s.

The American athlete recently dominated the New Balance Nationals outdoor championships in the 400m as well as the 4x400m relay and had expressed his desire to improve steadily with the upcoming World Athletics Championships in foresight. Wilson then marched onto the Ed Murphy Classic and competed against a highly competitive line-up in the men's 400m and asserted his dominance to win the title with a strong finish.

Quincy Wilson clocked a personal best as well as set a new U18 400m world record with a time of 44.10s, Bryce Deadmon clocked 44.39s to finish second, and Jamaica's Delano Kennedy clocked 45.00 to take home the bronze medal. Fans were impressed by Quincy Wilson's performance and expressed their thoughts on social media about the youngster's massive potential as the 2025 outdoor season took shape.

"Yeah it's just getting ridiculous," wrote a fan.

"Ok nvm now. He’s in a different type of shape. Ain’t never seen him dominate a race from the start like that," another fan chimed in.

"This is truly a stay on stream type talent," wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"This is one of the greatest performances in T&F history. He’s on course to break 44 at 17!! 🫡 👏🏾🔥🫡" wrote a fan.

"Genuinely unfathomable to think that a 17 year old is running 44.10 let alone a sub 45," tweeted a fan.

"The way being on the inside of this sport has tainted my ability to celebrate insane feats like this really sucks. But if this time is legit and we’ve got a teenage phenom on our hands…he could be a talent that transcends track and field," wrote another fan.

Quincy Wilson opens up about being mocked at the New Balance National Championships

Quincy Wilson at the 2025 Penn Relays - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson won his fifth National Title at the New Balance Nationals outdoor Championships 2025. After the American athlete won the gold medal in the men's 400m, he was mocked by fans on the finish line of the event.

Wilson spoke about being mocked and receiving hate in an interview with Citius Mag post the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships. The American athlete shared that people should respect the athletes who put in a lot of effort to compete at the highest level of the sport.

"It's some type of respect that you have to put on. I feel like I have been put in the working, you wouldn't want me to do that to him. So, I just like need some type of respect, there is some type of respect that we should have when we are there and you know, people going to love you, people going to hate you," he said.

Furthermore, he shared that he had become used to both positive as well as negative reactions of fans after spending over a year in the limelight as one of the best junior 400m athletes in the world.

